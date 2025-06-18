Kraft Heinz to stop using artificial dyes in all products by 2027

Kraft Heinz, the nation's largest food company, is reportedly planning to stop using artificial dyes such as Red 40, Yellow 5 and 6, Blue 1 and 2 and Green 3 all across the US by the end of 2027.
The company has decided to avoid using any synthetic colours in new products going forward, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Medical professionals including those in the US government are opposing them.
In April, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)revealed plans to remove six synthetic dyes from the U.S. food supply by the end of 2026.
The effort is part of US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s initiative named “Make America Healthy Again” or MAHA.
Kennedy has said these artificial dyes lead to a variety of health problems in children.
While a few food industry groups argue the dyes are completely safe to use and approved by regulators. However, many renowned companies are currently working to replace synthetic dyes.
Kraft Heinz stated that up to 90% of U.S. products don’t consist of artificial dyes,
Kraft Heinz’s North America president, Pedro Navio, told The WSJ, “The vast majority of our products use natural or no colours, and we’ve been on a journey to reduce our use of FD&C colours across the remainder of our portfolio.”
The company said it will either remove the colours or replace them with natural ones.