New AI tool provides accurate skin cancer diagnoses, study 

A recent study discovered that an experimental artificial intelligence (AI) tool assists speed detection of melanoma and other skin diseases.
According to a study published in the journal Nature Medicine, the tool, PanDerm, enhanced the accuracy of skin cancer diagnoses by 11% when utilised by medical professionals.
Researchers stated that it assisted health experts by up to 17% accurate diagnosis of other skin conditions.
Senior researcher and an associate professor of data science and AI at Monash University in Australia Zongyuan stated, “PanDerm is a tool designed to work alongside clinicians, helping them interpret complex imaging data and make informed decisions with more confidence.”
What is PanDerm?
PanDerm is a cutting-edge tool, which was developed by an international team of professionals and trained on more than two million skin images, particularly designed to detect different kinds of skin conditions.
For this study, researchers experimented with AI on different clinical tasks involving the skin.
Results indicated that PanDerm provides accurate findings, usually with only 5% to 10% of the data normally needed for diagnoses.
Researcher and director of the University of Queensland Dermatology Research Center in Australia, Peter Soyer said, this advanced kind of AI could be essential in places with limited access to dermatologists.
However, PanDerm requires extra evaluation before getting approved, researchers said.