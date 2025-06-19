Drinking coffee may increase your life, study

Individuals who consumed black coffee or coffee with small amounts of sugar and saturated fat benefited the most

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Drinking coffee may increase your life, study
Drinking coffee may increase your life, study 

A new study revealed that drinking a cup or two of coffee every day increases your lifespan but only if you skip heavy cream and sugar.

Research published in The Journal of Nutrition revealed that black coffee or coffee along with some sugar and saturated fat was associated with a reduced risk of premature death.

However, people can’t get any health benefits when individuals consume coffee with lots of sweeteners.

Senior author Fang Fang Zhang of Tufts University stated, “Coffee is among the most-consumed beverages in the world, and with a nearly half of American adults reporting drinking at least one cup per day, it’s important for us to know what it might mean for health.”

Drinking coffee may increase your life — but skip sugar and saturated fat

For the study, researchers collected data from more than 46,000 US adults and assessed the type of coffee that people consumed — caffeinated or decaf, and the amount of sugar and saturated fats added.

Results indicated that drinking at least one cup of caffeinated coffee per day was associated with nearly 16% reduced risk of premature death from any cause.

Drinking two to three cups a day was associated with a 17% reduced risk.

No clear association was found between coffee and cancer deaths.

Researchers discovered that individuals who consumed black coffee or coffee with small amounts of sugar and saturated fat benefited the most.

Lead author Bingjie Zhou, a recent Ph.D. graduate at Tufts mentioned, “Few studies have examined how coffee additives could impact the link between coffee consumption and mortality risk, and our study is among the first to quantify how much sweetener and saturated fat are being added.”

They stressed the need for more research as the study may not be perfectly precise, and revealed that fewer individuals drank decaf, possibly explaining why no strong association was seen between decaf and early death.

Read more : Health
Urgent health warning issued in Potts Point, Sydney, due to legionnaires’ disease
Urgent health warning issued in Potts Point, Sydney, due to legionnaires’ disease
Three individuals from Potts Point, aged between their 40s and 70s have contracted the disease
Marijuana may increase the risk of dying from cardiac disease, study
Marijuana may increase the risk of dying from cardiac disease, study
Results found 29% increased odds of ACS, blockage in arteries that leads to reduced blood flow, and 20% increased odds for stroke
Everyday habits that can cause severe harm to liver
Everyday habits that can cause severe harm to liver
From alcohol to lack of physical activities, here's how you are putting your most hard-working organ in danger
New AI tool provides accurate skin cancer diagnoses, study
New AI tool provides accurate skin cancer diagnoses, study
Results indicated that PanDerm provides accurate findings, with only 5% to 10% of the data normally needed for diagnoses
Kraft Heinz to stop using artificial dyes in all products by 2027
Kraft Heinz to stop using artificial dyes in all products by 2027
The effort is part of US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s initiative named 'Make America Healthy Again' or MAHA.
Dementia caregivers are at increased risk for brain ageing, study
Dementia caregivers are at increased risk for brain ageing, study
Up to 1 in 4 (24%) dementia caregivers have two or more risk factors
NB.1.8.1, new COVID variant, to make up 1 in 3 cases across US, report
NB.1.8.1, new COVID variant, to make up 1 in 3 cases across US, report
CDC airport surveillance program identified the NB.1.8.1 variant in travellers from different parts of the world
Researchers find an exponential rise in Rheumatoid Arthritis cases worldwide
Researchers find an exponential rise in Rheumatoid Arthritis cases worldwide
Study found increased case rates of rheumatoid arthritis in Western Europe and North America and lower rates in Africa
Here's how these food products benefit if consumed chilled
Here's how these food products benefit if consumed chilled
Food items that become ideal to deal with gut concerns and prevent chronic diseases when cooled
Hair loss explained: Causes, symptoms, and when to see a doctor
Hair loss explained: Causes, symptoms, and when to see a doctor
As per American Academy of Dermatology (ADD), about 80 million Americans experience hereditary hair loss
Scientists discover surprising link between mouth's bacteria, depression
Scientists discover surprising link between mouth's bacteria, depression
Researchers at NYU have found connection between depression and the pattern of bacteria in the mouth
Try eating more fruits and vegetables for better sleep tonight
Try eating more fruits and vegetables for better sleep tonight
Study found a strong association between healthy diet and improved sleep