Foxconn, Nvidia to launch humanoid robots by 2026: Report

Foxconn of Taiwan and Nvidia have reportedly partnered to introduce the cutting-edge humanoid robots to the latest artificial intelligence (AI) server factory in Houston, Texas, to be completed in early 2026
These human-like robots are particularly designed to assist in manufacturing Nvidia's GB300 AI servers, which are important to develop powerful AI supercomputers.
If development gets finalised, it would mark the first time to use humanoid robots on the production line to manufacture Nvidia products.
Currently, Foxconn is training these robots to perform a variety of complex tasks assisting with assembly.
General manager of Foxconn's robotics business, Leo Guo, confirmed that the robots will either consist of legs or wheels, with the latter offering a reduced cost.
In April, Nvidia revealed its plans to build new AI manufacturing sites in Texas in partnership with Foxconn in Houston and Wistron in Dallas, with both locations likely to start production in the next 12 to 15 months.
The report suggested that Foxconn's Houston plant was selected because it is new and offers a wider space than the older manufacturing sites. The robots are likely to be on the floor by the start of 2026 when production begins.
Foxconn will display two robot models at its annual tech event this November.