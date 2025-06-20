Foxconn, Nvidia to launch humanoid robots by 2026: Report

Foxconn will display two robot models at its annual tech event this November

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Foxconn, Nvidia to launch humanoid robots by 2026
Foxconn, Nvidia to launch humanoid robots by 2026

Foxconn of Taiwan and Nvidia have reportedly partnered to introduce the cutting-edge humanoid robots to the latest artificial intelligence (AI) server factory in Houston, Texas, to be completed in early 2026

These human-like robots are particularly designed to assist in manufacturing Nvidia's GB300 AI servers, which are important to develop powerful AI supercomputers.

If development gets finalised, it would mark the first time to use humanoid robots on the production line to manufacture Nvidia products.

Currently, Foxconn is training these robots to perform a variety of complex tasks assisting with assembly.

General manager of Foxconn's robotics business, Leo Guo, confirmed that the robots will either consist of legs or wheels, with the latter offering a reduced cost.

In April, Nvidia revealed its plans to build new AI manufacturing sites in Texas in partnership with Foxconn in Houston and Wistron in Dallas, with both locations likely to start production in the next 12 to 15 months.

The report suggested that Foxconn's Houston plant was selected because it is new and offers a wider space than the older manufacturing sites. The robots are likely to be on the floor by the start of 2026 when production begins.

Foxconn will display two robot models at its annual tech event this November.

Read more : Sci-Tech
Insurer Aflac probes data breach following attack on US network
Insurer Aflac probes data breach following attack on US network
Aflac provides pet insurance plans and accidents all across the US and Japan
Microsoft considers negotiations with OpenAI amid partnership tensaions
Microsoft considers negotiations with OpenAI amid partnership tensaions
Reports suggested that negotiations between Microsoft and OpenAI have ranged between 20% and 49%
Asteroid 2024 YR4 could hit moon and cause massive damage to Earth’s satellites
Asteroid 2024 YR4 could hit moon and cause massive damage to Earth’s satellites
An asteroid could strike the Moon at a speed of 29,000 miles per hour and create a huge crater
Midjourney rolls out first AI video generation model, V1
Midjourney rolls out first AI video generation model, V1
Midjourney's V1 allows users to extend an animation by four seconds up to four times
Google experiments real-time AI voice chats in Search
Google experiments real-time AI voice chats in Search
With the latest update, users can ask queries aloud and get spoken responses from the company’s custom Gemini model
Facebook announces support for passkeys on Android and iOS
Facebook announces support for passkeys on Android and iOS
Passkeys use Face ID or Touch ID, a PIN, or a physical security authentication key to validate logins
SpaceX rocket under assessment explodes in Texas: Watch
SpaceX rocket under assessment explodes in Texas: Watch
Elon Musk's Mars mission took a major hit as a SpaceX Starship rocket exploded during a test flight
Samsung to launch 2025 foldable phones in July?
Samsung to launch 2025 foldable phones in July?
Samsung might introduce its 2025 foldable phone series soon as it rolls out security fixes for Galaxy S22
WhatsApp launches private message summarisation feature for iOS users
WhatsApp launches private message summarisation feature for iOS users
Meta-owned WhatsApp's latest feature works in both individual and group conversations
Google brings back-and-forth voice conversations to AI Mode
Google brings back-and-forth voice conversations to AI Mode
Alphabet-owned Google plans to introduce more Live capabilities to AI Mode in the near future
YouTube releases the latest Shopping product stickers for Shorts
YouTube releases the latest Shopping product stickers for Shorts
YouTube's CEO confirmed the integration of Google’s Veo 3 video generator in Short soon
Meta develops AI smart glasses with Prada: Report
Meta develops AI smart glasses with Prada: Report
Until now, Meta has partnered with EssilorLuxottica and several other brands