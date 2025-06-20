Chicken Alfredo meals recalled nationwide due to Listeria outbreak

Premade chicken fettuccine Alfredo meals sold at Walmart and Kroger have been recalled amid a listeria outbreak that hospitalised 17 people and led to three deaths and one pregnancy loss.
According to the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the outbreak has affected individuals across 13 states. Several Illnesses were reported from August 2024 through May 2025, as reported by CNN.
The recalled products were products by Texas-based FreshRealm.
Over a few months ago, a similar strain of listeria was discovered during routine testing at a FreshRealm food facility.
Here is a list of recalled products:
- 32.8-ounce trays of "Marketside Grilled Chicken Alfredo with Fettuccine Tender Pasta with Creamy Alfredo Sauce, White Meat Chicken and Shaved Parmesan Cheese"
- 12.3-ounce trays of "Marketside Grilled Chicken Alfredo with Fettucine Tender Pasta with Creamy Alfredo Sauce, White Meat Chicken, Broccoli and Shaved Parmesan Cheese"
- 12.5-ounce trays of "Home Chef Heat & Eat Grilled Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo with pasta, grilled white meat chicken, and Parmesan cheese"
These meals may have the establishment numbers Est. P-50784, Est. P-47770 or Est. P-47718 printed inside the USDA inspection mark.
If people have already bought the recalled products, then they are advised to avoid eating them.
Listeria monocytogenes is a bacteria that can cause a serious infection called listeriosis. These symptoms include muscle aches, headache, fever, and more.
For pregnant women, the infection can lead to severe complications such as miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery, and more. Listeriosis may turn into a fatal infection especially for elderly individuals or people with weak immune systems.