Teen brings 200 tortillas on Texas flight, sparks viral frenzy

A TikTok user has been making headlines for going out of her way to bring snacks back home.
Last week, Nashville-raised Anna Jones recorded a video as she stood in line at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, which read, "All these people and no one knows I have 200 HEB tortillas in my backpack."
In the viral social media post, she was referring to the grocery supermarket chain H-E-B that is not located near her in Tennessee.
On Friday, June 20, the teen talked to US Today, where she revealed that every time she visits Texas, she makes sure to stock up on her favourite tortillas.
The 17-year-old shared with the outlet that she and her father have done this at least three times.
Jones is part of a family of six, and they go through tortillas quite quickly.
Last time, her dad got her about 200 to 300 tortillas, which lasted a few months.
"We bring them home, and we can freeze them, and we just use them until they run out," she admitted.
Jones said she usually gets stopped by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) for carrying tubes of toothpaste that are too big.
However, she has never gotten in trouble for her enormous stack of tortillas.
Southwest Airlines, which Jones flew with, stated that TSA has a list of approved items travellers can put in checked or carry-on bags.
Notably, as per the database, bread and other solid food items are permitted to brought on flights.