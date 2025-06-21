Teen brings 200 tortillas on Texas flight, sparks viral frenzy

A Tennessee's teen has gone viral for bringing outrages amount of tortillas on flight for a surprising reason

  • by Web Desk
  • |


A TikTok user has been making headlines for going out of her way to bring snacks back home.

Last week, Nashville-raised Anna Jones recorded a video as she stood in line at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, which read, "All these people and no one knows I have 200 HEB tortillas in my backpack."

In the viral social media post, she was referring to the grocery supermarket chain H-E-B that is not located near her in Tennessee.

On Friday, June 20, the teen talked to US Today, where she revealed that every time she visits Texas, she makes sure to stock up on her favourite tortillas.

The 17-year-old shared with the outlet that she and her father have done this at least three times.

Jones is part of a family of six, and they go through tortillas quite quickly.

Last time, her dad got her about 200 to 300 tortillas, which lasted a few months.

"We bring them home, and we can freeze them, and we just use them until they run out," she admitted.

Jones said she usually gets stopped by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) for carrying tubes of toothpaste that are too big.

However, she has never gotten in trouble for her enormous stack of tortillas.

Southwest Airlines, which Jones flew with, stated that TSA has a list of approved items travellers can put in checked or carry-on bags. 

Notably, as per the database, bread and other solid food items are permitted to brought on flights.

Read more : World
NYC Central Park lightning strike survivor opens up on horrifying experience
NYC Central Park lightning strike survivor opens up on horrifying experience
15-year-old feels 'lucky' to be alive after being struck by lightning in New York City's Central Park
Barron Trump spotted with 'really nice girlfriend,' claims NYU friend
Barron Trump spotted with 'really nice girlfriend,' claims NYU friend
Barron Trump’s love life under scrutiny after friends spot him 'hanging out' with girlfriend
China takes internet control to next level with mandatory virtual IDs
China takes internet control to next level with mandatory virtual IDs
China makes virtual ID mandatory for users to sign in to social media apps and websites
Deadly heatwave in UK to claim hundreds of lives
Deadly heatwave in UK to claim hundreds of lives
Researchers have advised UK residents to strictly follow heat-health advise amid record-breaking temperature
Ivanka Trump's daughter Arabella steals mom's dress for special celebration
Ivanka Trump's daughter Arabella steals mom's dress for special celebration
First Daughter of the US Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner welcomed their daughter in July 2011
Bayesian superyacht raised near Sicily 10 months after tragic sinking
Bayesian superyacht raised near Sicily 10 months after tragic sinking
The yacht, with a white top and blue body was seen above the water for the first time
World's most visited cities in 2025 revealed with record-breaking tourism numbers
World's most visited cities in 2025 revealed with record-breaking tourism numbers
The travel industry has fully recovered and is now growing faster than it has in many years
JK Rowling turns heads in rare public appearance with husband at Royal Ascot
JK Rowling turns heads in rare public appearance with husband at Royal Ascot
It's unusual to see Rowling at public events and even rarer to see her with her husband
National Park rockslide tragedy: 2 killed, 3 hurt near Bow Glacier Falls
National Park rockslide tragedy: 2 killed, 3 hurt near Bow Glacier Falls
The Banff National Park is part of the Canadian Rocky Mountain Parks, a UNESCO World Heritage Site
Dragon man’s skull mystery finally solved after 146,000 years
Dragon man’s skull mystery finally solved after 146,000 years
The Dragon Man's skull has large eye sockets, thick brow and exceptionally large and thick cranium
Telegram CEO Pavel Durov reveals unconventional plan to split £10bn fortune
Telegram CEO Pavel Durov reveals unconventional plan to split £10bn fortune
Telegram billionaire unveil shocking plan to pass on his over £10bn fortune without inheritance 'fights'
70 Southern white rhinos make historic 3,400km journey to new home in Rwanda
70 Southern white rhinos make historic 3,400km journey to new home in Rwanda
Rwanda welcomes 70 new rhinos in the landmark relocation of the world’s second-largest land mammal