Researchers find effective non-drug treatments for Knee Arthritis

Hydrotherapy also found to be effective against knee arthritis, which is performed in warm water to ease pain

  by Web Desk
  • |
Are you seeking an effective non-pharmacological treatment for knee arthritis?

New research has discovered the best non-drug treatment for knee arthritis, offering a ray of hope to patients who are tired of consuming medications to reduce pain and enhance mobility.

The study revealed that knee braces, water therapy and exercise are the most beneficial.

The researchers stated, “They reduce pain and improve mobility without the gastrointestinal or cardiovascular risks linked to common pain medications.”

For the study, researchers collected data from 139 clinical trials, and they later compared 12 different knee arthritis treatments that don’t involve drugs.

Results indicated knee braces ranked on the top in most categories, such as relieving stiffness and pain.

Hydrotherapy also found to be effective against knee arthritis, which is performed in warm water to ease pain.

Performing physical exercise was discovered to consistently enhance both pain and physical function, including mind-body, aerobic, and flexibility services.

While high-intensity laser therapy and shock wave therapy also showed great results, ultrasound scored poor results in terms of effectiveness in treating knee pain.

The authors stated that these results, “could reshape clinical guidelines to focus on safer, lower-cost interventions.”

It’s predicted that over 10% of individuals older than 60 have knee arthritis.

