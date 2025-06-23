Lake Tahoe disaster: 6 dead, 2 missing after boat capsizes in storm

Six people were killed when a boat capsized in Lake Tahoe, a popular tourist destination on the border of California and Nevada.
Two others are still missing following the accident on Saturday, which occurred as fierce winds battered the lake, kicking up 8ft-tall (2.5m) waves.
The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said two survivors were pulled from the water and are being treated in hospital for hypothermia and other injuries.
According to the US Coast Guard, the 27-ft-long gold Chris-craft boat was caught in a large swell when winds gusted to 35mph (56km/h).
On Sunday, the sheriff's Dive Team and Search and Rescue was continuing the search for victims near the shores of the DL Bliss State Park, where the accident occurred.
None of the victims have yet been identified by authorities.
The emergency call for a capsized boat was reported around 15:00 local time, according to the sheriff's office. It was reported that 10 people were in the water as air temperatures were swiftly falling and the lake grew unexpectedly rough.
According to the Reno Gazette Journal, temperatures dropped to near freezing on Saturday afternoon, bringing rain and snow to the Sierra mountains surrounding the lake.
Video posted online shows large waves knocking boats against docks. According to officials, multiple boats were damaged in the storm, potentially leaking contaminants into the water.
According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the area where the accident occurred is near a rock feature known as Rooster Rock, which has an underwater drop-off more than 300ft deep.
Lake Tahoe is the largest alpine lake in North America. It has an average depth of 1,000ft, according to the University of California, Davis.