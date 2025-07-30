Oprah Winfrey breaks silence on Maui road controversy amid tsunami evacuation

Oprah Winfrey breaks silence on Maui road controversy amid tsunami evacuation

American host Oprah Winfrey has shut down claims that she blocked the private road for Hawaii tsunami evacuees.

According to Mirror, the producer has responded to claims she failed to open her private road in Hawaii following the island's terrifying tsunami warnings.

Thousands of residents on Hawaii have been forced to evacuate their homes after a monster 8.8 earthquake off Russia triggered terrifying tsunami warnings for the US and Japan.

Videos shared on social media show huge traffic jams across parts of Hawaii, especially Maui, as people attempt to flee low-lying areas.

Some users allege that Oprah, who owns a property on the island, "is still refusing to open her private road,” which they claim could ease congestion and help people evacuate faster.

However, Oprah's spokesperson told the Mirror that the claims were false, stating that the A-lister opened her road as soon as she heard the tsunami warnings.

They said, “As soon as we heard the tsunami warnings, we contacted local law enforcement and FEMA [Federal Emergency Management Agency] to ensure the road was opened. Any reports otherwise are false.”

“Local law enforcement are currently on site helping residents through 50 cars at a time to ensure everyone’s safety. The road will remain open as long as necessary,” they added.

Tsunami warnings have been issued by authorities following a monster earthquake, which at magnitude 8.7, is one of the most powerful in 15 years and has rocked Russia, Japan and the US.

