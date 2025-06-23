Syringe attacks at French music festival: 145 injured, 12 arrested

Teen girls among 145 stabbed with Syringes in a bizarre attack at a nationwide music festival

French police have detained 12 suspects after 145 people reported being pricked with syringes during the country’s annual street music festival.

Millions of people took to the streets across France on Saturday evening for the Fête de la Musique, with authorities reporting “unprecedented crowds” in Paris. Before the party, posts on social media had called for women to be targeted during the festivities.

The interior ministry said 145 victims across the country had reported being stabbed with needles. Paris police reported 13 cases in the capital.

Officials did not say if these were cases of so-called needle spiking with date-rape drugs such as Rohypnol or GHB, used by attackers to render victims confused or unconscious and vulnerable to sexual assault.

“Some victims were taken to hospital for toxicological tests,” the ministry said.

In Paris, investigations were opened after three people, including a 15-year-old girl and an 18-year-old male, reported being stabbed in separate incidents across Paris, prosecutors said. All three reported feeling unwell.

Across France, 12 suspects have been arrested, the interior ministry said. Among them were four people in the south-western city of Angoulême suspected of having targeted about 50 victims, said a police source.

Apart from those suspects, more than 370 people were detained during the festival on various charges, including nearly 90 people in Paris.

