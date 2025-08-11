Geena Davis to headline Women Influence & Power in Law 2025 conference

Geena Davis, an Academy Award-winning actor, author and advocate for gender equality is set to feature as the main speaker at the Women, Influence & Power in Law 2025 conference.
Conference which lasts three days from October 6 to October 8 will include leadership training, networking and honest discussions about the challenges and opportunities woman face in the legal profession.
Geena will participate in a moderated discussion titled From Polite to Powerful: Redefining Success for Women and Embracing Authenticity Over Approval, on October 7.
She is recognized for her calm confidence and strong presence. In her pioneering career, she has overcome perfectionism, embraced her true self and changed the definition of success and strength.
Jennifer Turney, Vice President & Global Event Director at ALM Global said in a statement, noting, "We are thrilled to welcome Geena Davis to the Women, Influence & Power in Law stage," as per NewsPR.
She added, "Her work as a storyteller and a gender parity advocate aligns with the spirit of the WIPL community: empowering women to successfully lead with influence, purpose, and integrity."
The 2025 Women, Influence & Power in Law conference will bring together leading women in the legal field and will include discussions on data privacy, AI and legal regulations, as well as sessions focused on career growth, personal wellbeing and empowering future women leaders in law.