High school track meet stabbing: Texas teen charged with first-degree murder

A Texas teenager has been charged with murder of a 17-year-old at a high school track meet.
On Tuesday, June 23, Karmelo Anthony was charged with first-degree murder over the death of Austin Metcalf.
The tragic incident occurred on this year, during a sporting event at Memorial High School in Frisco, about 30 miles north of Dallas.
Austin had reportedly asked Karmelo to leave the event, as he was not the student of the high school.
The teen was found suffering from a stab wound when police arrived and was taken to a local hospital; however, he was later pronounced dead.
In an official statement, Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis shared that the death of Austin had "struck a deep nerve" in the community.
The attorney added, "That's understandable. When something like this happens at a school event, it shakes people to the core."
The students attended different high schools; Austin went to Frisco Memorial High School, while Karmelo was enrolled at Frisco Centennial High School.
Notably, the deceased was a junior at Memorial and played on its track and field and football teams.
His father, Jeff Metcalf, in an emotional admission, revealed that his twin brother, Hunter Metcalf, was with him at the time of the incident and held him as he passed away.