High school track meet stabbing: Texas teen charged with first-degree murder

Austin Metcalf was fatally stabbed while attending a school track meet in Frisco, Texas

  • by Web Desk
  • |
High school track meet stabbing: Texas teen charged with first-degree murder
High school track meet stabbing: Texas teen charged with first-degree murder

A Texas teenager has been charged with murder of a 17-year-old at a high school track meet.

On Tuesday, June 23, Karmelo Anthony was charged with first-degree murder over the death of Austin Metcalf.

The tragic incident occurred on this year, during a sporting event at Memorial High School in Frisco, about 30 miles north of Dallas.

Austin had reportedly asked Karmelo to leave the event, as he was not the student of the high school.

The teen was found suffering from a stab wound when police arrived and was taken to a local hospital; however, he was later pronounced dead.

In an official statement, Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis shared that the death of Austin had "struck a deep nerve" in the community.

The attorney added, "That's understandable. When something like this happens at a school event, it shakes people to the core."

The students attended different high schools; Austin went to Frisco Memorial High School, while Karmelo was enrolled at Frisco Centennial High School.

Notably, the deceased was a junior at Memorial and played on its track and field and football teams.

His father, Jeff Metcalf, in an emotional admission, revealed that his twin brother, Hunter Metcalf, was with him at the time of the incident and held him as he passed away.

Read more : Sports
Lionel Messi reaches new career milestone Cristiano Ronaldo can never match
Lionel Messi reaches new career milestone Cristiano Ronaldo can never match
Messi’s Inter Miami advances to Round of 16 at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup after beating Porto
LeBron James praises Cooper Flagg ahead of 2025 NBA Draft
LeBron James praises Cooper Flagg ahead of 2025 NBA Draft
Los Angeles star LeBron James believes Cooper Flagg is lucky to join a team ‘established with Hall of Fame guys’
Roger Federer hints at Big Four reunion with Novak Djokovic at 2025 Wimbledon
Roger Federer hints at Big Four reunion with Novak Djokovic at 2025 Wimbledon
The tennis Big Four reunited last month at the 2025 French Open where Rafael Nadal received major honour
Raducanu in tears after receiving 'pretty bad news' despite Eastbourne win
Raducanu in tears after receiving 'pretty bad news' despite Eastbourne win
Emma Raducanu beat Ann Li to qualify for the second round of the Eastbourne Open
Emma Raducanu speaks out on dating rumours with Carlos Alcaraz
Emma Raducanu speaks out on dating rumours with Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz and Raducanu spark romance rumours after being spotted together ahead of Wimbledon
Murray makes history as second person to receive Wimbledon statue honour
Murray makes history as second person to receive Wimbledon statue honour
Wimbledon to honour two-time champion Andy Murray with iconic statue on the 150th anniversary
LeBron James gives major update on MCL injury
LeBron James gives major update on MCL injury
The Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James sprained his MCL in the match against Minnesota Timberwolves
Tyrese Haliburton apologises to Indiana Pacers fans after NBA Finals collapse
Tyrese Haliburton apologises to Indiana Pacers fans after NBA Finals collapse
Indiana Pacers star Haliburton sustained a torn right Achilles tendon during Game 7 of the NBA Finals
Emma Raducanu makes first statement on stalker incident before Wimbledon
Emma Raducanu makes first statement on stalker incident before Wimbledon
A stalker had followed Emma Raducanu to four tournaments in a row
Angel Reese earns WNBA praise for her bold fashion and standout skills
Angel Reese earns WNBA praise for her bold fashion and standout skills
Angel Reese recently became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 500 points and 500 rebounds in her career
Celtic legend John Clark dies at 84 after six decades of dedication
Celtic legend John Clark dies at 84 after six decades of dedication
John Clark played more than 300 games for Celtic and won many major trophies including four league championships
Lionel Messi set to break Ronaldo’s record as Inter Miami chase Club World Cup glory
Lionel Messi set to break Ronaldo’s record as Inter Miami chase Club World Cup glory
Lionel Messi scored a wonderful free-kick against Porto in their latest World Cup match