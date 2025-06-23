NHS starts rollout of weight-loss jabs Mounjaro to patients in England

Up to 220,000 people with “greatest need,” who meet very strict criteria can receive Mounjaro

Prescriptions for Mounjaro jabs, an effective weight loss pill, are now accessible at general practitioners' (GP) surgeries in England for the first time.

Up to 220,000 people with “greatest need,” who meet very strict criteria can receive Mounjaro, also called tirzepatide and made by Eli Lilly, on the NHS over the next three years.

The drug reduces blood sugar levels and slows down the process of digestion.

As mentioned earlier, GPs in England are only allowed to prescribe Mounjaro to severely obese people suffering from health problems.

Pharmacy experts have raised concerns regarding the supply outstrip.

Who is eligible for Mounjaro from GPs right now?

According to NHS England, in the first year of the programme, only patients who are eligible to receive Mounjaro jab from their GP are:

People with body mass index (BMI) of 40 or over

People suffering from health conditions such as type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, coronary artery disease, high cholesterol and obstructive sleep apnoea

Prof Kamila Hawthorne, the chair of the Royal College of GPs, stated:

“While we recognise the potential benefits of weight-loss drugs, we know many GPs are concerned about the implications of the rollout of weight-loss drugs into general practice, both in terms of workload and training to appropriately initiate and manage these treatments.”

However, as the proverb says, prevention is better than cure. Therefore, it is always advisable to focus on preventive measures and adopt a healthy lifestyle to avoid obesity.

Olivier Picard, the chair of the National Pharmacy Association, highlighted the increasing demand for weight loss jabs.

