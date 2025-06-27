18-year-old takes over key role in UK after Reform leader quits

Reform UK's George Finch will oversee major operations as interim leader of Warwickshire County Council

  • by Web Desk
  • |
18-year-old takes over key role in UK after Reform leader quits
18-year-old takes over key role in UK after Reform leader quits 

An 18-year-old George Finch has been given tremendous responsibilities after a Reform UK council leader, Rob Howard, resigned just weeks after being elected.

Rob announced that he was closing the chapter as Warwickshire County Council leader after five weeks, citing health challenges preventing him from "carrying out the role to the level and standard that I would wish."

Due to the sudden resignation, Reform's 18-year-old George will take over as interim leader of the council until a permanent replacement is announced.

This means that the teen, a former member of the Conservative Party, is now in charge of the council, which has £1.5 billion of assets and a budget of around £500 million.

In his official statement, Rob called the decision to quit "very difficult," noting, "I remain committed to my continued role working as a county councillor for the benefit of Warwickshire residents."

His resignation came after the trouble that emerged in the wake of the Reform party doing unexpectedly well in the local election.

Furthermore, one newly elected councillor resigned from Reform just days after being elected, having promised to defect from the party anyway after the local elections.

Another, Wayne Titley, who was elected in Staffordshire, quit as a councillor altogether after just two weeks, following criticism of him for a Facebook post about small boats arriving in Britain.

However, the chaos has not slowed down Reform's chances of scoring a win, as a major YouGov poll indicated that Nigel Farage's party would win the most seats if an election took place right away.

Read more : World
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez welcome party disrupted as guests forced to flee venue
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez welcome party disrupted as guests forced to flee venue
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's highly anticipated wedding ceremony is set to take place in Venice, Italy
Japan carries out execution of 'Twitter Killer' convicted of nine murders
Japan carries out execution of 'Twitter Killer' convicted of nine murders
Takahiro Shiraishi killed and dismembered nine people after luring them online eight years ago
US Supreme Court allows South Carolina to block Planned Parenthood funding
US Supreme Court allows South Carolina to block Planned Parenthood funding
Planned Parenthood faces major blow after the Supreme Court blocks it from suing red states
Central Africa school tragedy: 29 students die after loud blast sparks panic
Central Africa school tragedy: 29 students die after loud blast sparks panic
29 students killed, over 280 injured in crush during high school finals in Central African Republic
Pedro Sánchez hits back at Trump threat to make Spain ‘pay twice’
Pedro Sánchez hits back at Trump threat to make Spain ‘pay twice’
Spanish PM Sánchez criticises Trump for making Europe and the world suffer from ‘trade war’
Ecuador's most wanted drug lord ‘Fito’ arrested in luxury bunker
Ecuador's most wanted drug lord ‘Fito’ arrested in luxury bunker
Los Choneros gang leader Fito escaped from Guayaquil prison last year while serving a 34-year sentence
Alaska brown bear shows off smile after getting metal crown for a tooth
Alaska brown bear shows off smile after getting metal crown for a tooth
The 800-pound Tundra has received the largest dental crown ever created for a canine tooth
North Korea makes major move tourism with beach resort inauguration
North Korea makes major move tourism with beach resort inauguration
Kim Jong Un has opened a mega beach resort in push to boost tourism and economy in the country
World's oldest boomerang discovered in Europe with human remains
World's oldest boomerang discovered in Europe with human remains
Found in Poland, the boomerang was seemingly used in the hunting of animals some 40,000 years ago
Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner kick off Jeff Bezos' high-end nuptial in style
Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner kick off Jeff Bezos' high-end nuptial in style
Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos luxurious pre-wedding festivities in Venice with key guests and a dinner
Greece wildfires: Woman detain for starting blaze with cigarette
Greece wildfires: Woman detain for starting blaze with cigarette
Greek island has been engulfed with wildfires that broke out over the weekend, destroying around 40,000 hectares
How much have US-led wars cost the world in dollars and deaths?
How much have US-led wars cost the world in dollars and deaths?
US spends more money on its military than any other country in the world