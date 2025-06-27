An 18-year-old George Finch has been given tremendous responsibilities after a Reform UK council leader, Rob Howard, resigned just weeks after being elected.
Rob announced that he was closing the chapter as Warwickshire County Council leader after five weeks, citing health challenges preventing him from "carrying out the role to the level and standard that I would wish."
Due to the sudden resignation, Reform's 18-year-old George will take over as interim leader of the council until a permanent replacement is announced.
This means that the teen, a former member of the Conservative Party, is now in charge of the council, which has £1.5 billion of assets and a budget of around £500 million.
In his official statement, Rob called the decision to quit "very difficult," noting, "I remain committed to my continued role working as a county councillor for the benefit of Warwickshire residents."
His resignation came after the trouble that emerged in the wake of the Reform party doing unexpectedly well in the local election.
Furthermore, one newly elected councillor resigned from Reform just days after being elected, having promised to defect from the party anyway after the local elections.
Another, Wayne Titley, who was elected in Staffordshire, quit as a councillor altogether after just two weeks, following criticism of him for a Facebook post about small boats arriving in Britain.
However, the chaos has not slowed down Reform's chances of scoring a win, as a major YouGov poll indicated that Nigel Farage's party would win the most seats if an election took place right away.