North Korea makes major move tourism with beach resort inauguration

Kim Jong Un has opened a mega beach resort in push to boost tourism and economy in the country

  • by Web Desk
  • |
North Korea makes major move tourism with beach resort inauguration
North Korea makes major move tourism with beach resort inauguration

North Korea has made a key move to increase the country's tourism with the opening of a massive beach resort.

According to state media, Kim Jong Un expressed hopes that the new resort will boost tourism and will prove to be a successful means of attracting much-needed foreign currency.

The Wonsan Kalma on the east coast will open its gates to domestic tourists on July 1, six years after it was due to be completed.

Kim has an emotional connection with Wonsan, as he grew up in the city, where many of the communist regime's elite have private villas.

State media KCNA claimed that the resort can accommodate around 20,000 visitors, occupying a 4 km stretch of beach with hotels, shopping malls, restaurants and a water park.

Heavily sanctioned for decades for its nuclear weapons programme, North Korea is among the poorest countries in the world.

It pours most of its resources into its military, monuments and landmarks, often in Pyongyang.

The beach resort was first announced in 2014, and construction started in 2018, with an initial finish deadline of 2019. 

However, the project came to a standstill during the 2020 COVID pandemic as the country sealed its borders while international sanctions and material supply issues worsened delays.

Overall, tourism from overseas took a hit during the pandemic in the overly secretive state.

North Korea kept its gates closed for international visitors until the middle of 2023 and welcomed Russian visitors a year later.

Read more : World
Ecuador's most wanted drug lord ‘Fito’ arrested in luxury bunker
Ecuador's most wanted drug lord ‘Fito’ arrested in luxury bunker
Los Choneros gang leader Fito escaped from Guayaquil prison last year while serving a 34-year sentence
Alaska brown bear shows off smile after getting metal crown for a tooth
Alaska brown bear shows off smile after getting metal crown for a tooth
The 800-pound Tundra has received the largest dental crown ever created for a canine tooth
World's oldest boomerang discovered in Europe with human remains
World's oldest boomerang discovered in Europe with human remains
Found in Poland, the boomerang was seemingly used in the hunting of animals some 40,000 years ago
Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner kick off Jeff Bezos' high-end nuptial in style
Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner kick off Jeff Bezos' high-end nuptial in style
Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos luxurious pre-wedding festivities in Venice with key guests and a dinner
Greece wildfires: Woman detain for starting blaze with cigarette
Greece wildfires: Woman detain for starting blaze with cigarette
Greek island has been engulfed with wildfires that broke out over the weekend, destroying around 40,000 hectares
How much have US-led wars cost the world in dollars and deaths?
How much have US-led wars cost the world in dollars and deaths?
US spends more money on its military than any other country in the world
NHS cyber attack disaster leads to first confirmed patient death
NHS cyber attack disaster leads to first confirmed patient death
The attack caused major problems with 1,100 cancer treatments delayed and 2,000 outpatient appointments cancelled
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez’s wedding kicks off with romantic songs and luxury celebrations
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez’s wedding kicks off with romantic songs and luxury celebrations
The wedding is expected to have fewer than 200 guests with famous people like Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry
Europe’s 10 low-key destinations for memorable, stress-free holiday
Europe’s 10 low-key destinations for memorable, stress-free holiday
If you are looking for less crowded places in Europe, you can check out the list of the least visited countries in Europe
Bahrain royal Sheikh Rashid bin Khalifa debuts stunning art exhibition in Berlin
Bahrain royal Sheikh Rashid bin Khalifa debuts stunning art exhibition in Berlin
Al Khalifa turned his family's old house into an art foundation and named it the RAK Art Foundation
Singaporean man detained for stealing $40K from wedding reception
Singaporean man detained for stealing $40K from wedding reception
The culprit gambled most of the amount just few hours after stealing the money from wedding reception
Who Is Zohran Mamdani? Democratic candidate for New York City mayor
Who Is Zohran Mamdani? Democratic candidate for New York City mayor
Zohran Mamdani would be first Muslim and Indian American mayor of New York City if elected