Pedro Sánchez hits back at Trump threat to make Spain ‘pay twice’

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has responded to US President Donald Trump’s threats about the trade deal.
According to AA, after Spain refused to pay 5% of the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) on defense to meet the NATO target, Trump threatened to make it pay twice in a trade deal.
Sanchez told reporters in Brussels, “Europe and the world are already suffering from a trade war being waged by the US, with tariff measures that we believe are unfair and unilateral. In the case of Spain, it’s double the lie because we have a trade deficit, not a surplus, with the United States.”
The Republican president during the summit in The Hague demanded a big increase in defense spending most of the leaders agreed, while Spain argued that it will meet the commitment by only spending over 2.1% of the GDP.
Meanwhile, the US president called the decision “very terrible” and warned, “We are negotiating with Spain on a trade deal. We're going to make them pay twice as much.”
After the Wednesday meeting, the 79-year-old said, “Spain is the only country out of all of the countries that refuses to pay. They want a little bit of a free ride, but they’ll have to pay it back to us in trade, because I’m not going to let that happen.”
Notably, the US has imposed 10% tariffs on all EU imports along with 25% on vehicles and 50% on aluminium and steel.
However, Spain does not have to directly deal with the US, as the EU is negotiating on behalf of all member states.