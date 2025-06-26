Central Africa school tragedy: 29 students die after loud blast sparks panic

A blast followed by a stampede in the Central African Republic has killed at least 29 students.
According to AP News, at least 29 children died and more than 280 were injured after an explosion caused panic in the Central African Republic city of Bangui during final exams.
As per the Ministry of National Education, an explosion occurred at the Barthelemy Boganda High School during the efforts to restore the electrical transformer in the school.
The explosion caused a stampede in the school where an estimated 5,000 students were giving higher-education exams.
Alvin Yaligao, a student who was present at the time of the incident, said, “The building shook, and we were all terrified. It was everyone for himself.”
Another survivor told Radio France Internationale that when the blast happened, students ran to save their lives, but “they saw death because there were so many people and the door was really small. Not everyone could get out.”
The Health Ministry of the Central African Republic stated that most of the victims died at the school, while others were pronounced dead at the hospital. It also said that the injured students were being treated in different hospitals in the city.
Education Minister Aurelien-Simplice Kongbelet-Zimgas expressed, “I also offer our sincere condolences to the parents of the affected candidates and wish a speedy recovery to the injured candidates.”
Furthermore, president of the school’s parents’ association, Gédéon Cyr Ngaïssé, has called for the investigation of the incident that happened because of lack of maintenance.