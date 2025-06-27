Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez welcome party disrupted as guests forced to flee venue

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding guests were forced to flee the welcome party as Venice saw a heavy downpour.
The lavish event marked the start of the billionaire couple's luxurious three-day wedding, which will come to an end on Saturday.
On Thursday evening, June 26, the A-list guests were forced to shut down the pre-wedding celebrations as they got caught in a torrential downpour.
In the viral clicks, Lauren was seen leaving the venue, Madonna dell'Orto church, in her water taxi as a staff member held an umbrella to keep her protected from the rain.
For the event, the bride-to-be was slipped into a stunning off-the-shoulder dress with a gold corset, which cinched her tiny waist.
The rain could not break Lauren’s spirit as she was seen sharing a laugh with Jeff inside the water taxi as the downpour intensified.
On the other hand, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, who arrived in Venice for the highly anticipated wedding with almost their whole family, were spotted taking cover from the rain as they exited the venue.
As reported by the Daily Mail, due to the unexpected weather, the water taxis were assembled 45 minutes before the bash was scheduled to conclude at midnight.
A witness at the scene noted, "It just goes to show you can have all the money in the world but you can't control the weather."
They went on to say, "Although an Italian saying says a wet bride is a happy and lucky bride."
Along with the Kardashian-Jenner clan, notable wedding guests include Ivanka Trump, Ellie Goulding, Leonardo DiCaprio, Mick Jagger, Oprah Winfrey, Orlando Bloom and Tom Brady.