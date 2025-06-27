Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez welcome party disrupted as guests forced to flee venue

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's highly anticipated wedding ceremony is set to take place in Venice, Italy

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez welcome party disrupted as guests forced to flee venue
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez welcome party disrupted as guests forced to flee venue

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding guests were forced to flee the welcome party as Venice saw a heavy downpour.

The lavish event marked the start of the billionaire couple's luxurious three-day wedding, which will come to an end on Saturday.

On Thursday evening, June 26, the A-list guests were forced to shut down the pre-wedding celebrations as they got caught in a torrential downpour.

In the viral clicks, Lauren was seen leaving the venue, Madonna dell'Orto church, in her water taxi as a staff member held an umbrella to keep her protected from the rain.

For the event, the bride-to-be was slipped into a stunning off-the-shoulder dress with a gold corset, which cinched her tiny waist.

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos at the welcome party in Venice, Italy
Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos at the welcome party in Venice, Italy 

The rain could not break Lauren’s spirit as she was seen sharing a laugh with Jeff inside the water taxi as the downpour intensified.

On the other hand, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, who arrived in Venice for the highly anticipated wedding with almost their whole family, were spotted taking cover from the rain as they exited the venue.

As reported by the Daily Mail, due to the unexpected weather, the water taxis were assembled 45 minutes before the bash was scheduled to conclude at midnight.

A witness at the scene noted, "It just goes to show you can have all the money in the world but you can't control the weather."

They went on to say, "Although an Italian saying says a wet bride is a happy and lucky bride."

Along with the Kardashian-Jenner clan, notable wedding guests include Ivanka Trump, Ellie Goulding, Leonardo DiCaprio, Mick Jagger, Oprah Winfrey, Orlando Bloom and Tom Brady. 

Read more : World
18-year-old takes over key role in UK after Reform leader quits
18-year-old takes over key role in UK after Reform leader quits
Reform UK's George Finch will oversee major operations as interim leader of Warwickshire County Council
Japan carries out execution of 'Twitter Killer' convicted of nine murders
Japan carries out execution of 'Twitter Killer' convicted of nine murders
Takahiro Shiraishi killed and dismembered nine people after luring them online eight years ago
US Supreme Court allows South Carolina to block Planned Parenthood funding
US Supreme Court allows South Carolina to block Planned Parenthood funding
Planned Parenthood faces major blow after the Supreme Court blocks it from suing red states
Central Africa school tragedy: 29 students die after loud blast sparks panic
Central Africa school tragedy: 29 students die after loud blast sparks panic
29 students killed, over 280 injured in crush during high school finals in Central African Republic
Pedro Sánchez hits back at Trump threat to make Spain ‘pay twice’
Pedro Sánchez hits back at Trump threat to make Spain ‘pay twice’
Spanish PM Sánchez criticises Trump for making Europe and the world suffer from ‘trade war’
Ecuador's most wanted drug lord ‘Fito’ arrested in luxury bunker
Ecuador's most wanted drug lord ‘Fito’ arrested in luxury bunker
Los Choneros gang leader Fito escaped from Guayaquil prison last year while serving a 34-year sentence
Alaska brown bear shows off smile after getting metal crown for a tooth
Alaska brown bear shows off smile after getting metal crown for a tooth
The 800-pound Tundra has received the largest dental crown ever created for a canine tooth
North Korea makes major move tourism with beach resort inauguration
North Korea makes major move tourism with beach resort inauguration
Kim Jong Un has opened a mega beach resort in push to boost tourism and economy in the country
World's oldest boomerang discovered in Europe with human remains
World's oldest boomerang discovered in Europe with human remains
Found in Poland, the boomerang was seemingly used in the hunting of animals some 40,000 years ago
Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner kick off Jeff Bezos' high-end nuptial in style
Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner kick off Jeff Bezos' high-end nuptial in style
Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos luxurious pre-wedding festivities in Venice with key guests and a dinner
Greece wildfires: Woman detain for starting blaze with cigarette
Greece wildfires: Woman detain for starting blaze with cigarette
Greek island has been engulfed with wildfires that broke out over the weekend, destroying around 40,000 hectares
How much have US-led wars cost the world in dollars and deaths?
How much have US-led wars cost the world in dollars and deaths?
US spends more money on its military than any other country in the world