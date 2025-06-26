Ecuador's most wanted drug lord ‘Fito’ arrested in luxury bunker

Los Choneros gang leader Fito escaped from Guayaquil prison last year while serving a 34-year sentence

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Ecuadors most wanted drug lord ‘Fito’ arrested in luxury bunker
Ecuador's most wanted drug lord ‘Fito’ arrested in luxury bunker

The most wanted drug lord and gang leader of Ecuador, Jose Adolfo Macias, has been arrested from his luxury home’s bunker.

According to France 24, Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa announced that the leader of the Los Choneros gang was recaptured on Wednesday after more than a year's efforts.

Noboa wrote on X, “We have done our part to proceed with Fito's extradition to the United States. We are awaiting their response.”

Macias, who is known as “Fito” in the gang world, last year escaped from Guayaquil prison while serving a 34-year imprisonment for drug trafficking and homicide.

His escape earlier in 2024 increased gang-related violence in the country, resulting in the death of at least 20 people.

The leader of the Los Choneros gang remained uncaptured despite the president’s declaration of a state of emergency for 60 days in about one-third of the country to control gang-related violence.

However, after a long search, special military forces have finally captured him from the “bunker” of his luxury three-storey home in the city of Manta, reported BBC.

A spokesperson for the police revealed that the arrest was made after a 10-hour-long joint operation with their joint operation with military forces.

After the arrest, Fito was transferred to Guayaquil by air. The port city has some of the largest prisons in the country.

In a video the drug dealer could be seen getting into the SUV surrounded by armed security officers wearing grey shorts and a blue T-shirt.

Furthermore, President Noboa hailed security forces for recapturing Fito and asserted that Ecuador will hand him over to the United States, where he was charged with seven counts of distributing cocaine, smuggling weapons and conspiracy.

Read more : World
Alaska brown bear shows off smile after getting metal crown for a tooth
Alaska brown bear shows off smile after getting metal crown for a tooth
The 800-pound Tundra has received the largest dental crown ever created for a canine tooth
North Korea makes major move tourism with beach resort inauguration
North Korea makes major move tourism with beach resort inauguration
Kim Jong Un has opened a mega beach resort in push to boost tourism and economy in the country
World's oldest boomerang discovered in Europe with human remains
World's oldest boomerang discovered in Europe with human remains
Found in Poland, the boomerang was seemingly used in the hunting of animals some 40,000 years ago
Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner kick off Jeff Bezos' high-end nuptial in style
Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner kick off Jeff Bezos' high-end nuptial in style
Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos luxurious pre-wedding festivities in Venice with key guests and a dinner
Greece wildfires: Woman detain for starting blaze with cigarette
Greece wildfires: Woman detain for starting blaze with cigarette
Greek island has been engulfed with wildfires that broke out over the weekend, destroying around 40,000 hectares
How much have US-led wars cost the world in dollars and deaths?
How much have US-led wars cost the world in dollars and deaths?
US spends more money on its military than any other country in the world
NHS cyber attack disaster leads to first confirmed patient death
NHS cyber attack disaster leads to first confirmed patient death
The attack caused major problems with 1,100 cancer treatments delayed and 2,000 outpatient appointments cancelled
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez’s wedding kicks off with romantic songs and luxury celebrations
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez’s wedding kicks off with romantic songs and luxury celebrations
The wedding is expected to have fewer than 200 guests with famous people like Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry
Europe’s 10 low-key destinations for memorable, stress-free holiday
Europe’s 10 low-key destinations for memorable, stress-free holiday
If you are looking for less crowded places in Europe, you can check out the list of the least visited countries in Europe
Bahrain royal Sheikh Rashid bin Khalifa debuts stunning art exhibition in Berlin
Bahrain royal Sheikh Rashid bin Khalifa debuts stunning art exhibition in Berlin
Al Khalifa turned his family's old house into an art foundation and named it the RAK Art Foundation
Singaporean man detained for stealing $40K from wedding reception
Singaporean man detained for stealing $40K from wedding reception
The culprit gambled most of the amount just few hours after stealing the money from wedding reception
Who Is Zohran Mamdani? Democratic candidate for New York City mayor
Who Is Zohran Mamdani? Democratic candidate for New York City mayor
Zohran Mamdani would be first Muslim and Indian American mayor of New York City if elected