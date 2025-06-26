Ecuador's most wanted drug lord ‘Fito’ arrested in luxury bunker

The most wanted drug lord and gang leader of Ecuador, Jose Adolfo Macias, has been arrested from his luxury home’s bunker.
According to France 24, Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa announced that the leader of the Los Choneros gang was recaptured on Wednesday after more than a year's efforts.
Noboa wrote on X, “We have done our part to proceed with Fito's extradition to the United States. We are awaiting their response.”
Macias, who is known as “Fito” in the gang world, last year escaped from Guayaquil prison while serving a 34-year imprisonment for drug trafficking and homicide.
His escape earlier in 2024 increased gang-related violence in the country, resulting in the death of at least 20 people.
The leader of the Los Choneros gang remained uncaptured despite the president’s declaration of a state of emergency for 60 days in about one-third of the country to control gang-related violence.
However, after a long search, special military forces have finally captured him from the “bunker” of his luxury three-storey home in the city of Manta, reported BBC.
A spokesperson for the police revealed that the arrest was made after a 10-hour-long joint operation with their joint operation with military forces.
After the arrest, Fito was transferred to Guayaquil by air. The port city has some of the largest prisons in the country.
In a video the drug dealer could be seen getting into the SUV surrounded by armed security officers wearing grey shorts and a blue T-shirt.
Furthermore, President Noboa hailed security forces for recapturing Fito and asserted that Ecuador will hand him over to the United States, where he was charged with seven counts of distributing cocaine, smuggling weapons and conspiracy.