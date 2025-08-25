Virginia Giuffre’s memoir 'Nobody's Girl' all set to release after her death

Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s memoir, Nobody’s Girl, is all set to release months after her death.
According to The Associated Press, the publishing house Alfred A. Knopf on Sunday, August 24, announced that the “unsparing” memoir Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice will be released later this year.
The publishers confirmed to the outlet that the book on which Giuffre was working with author-journalist Amy Wallace is scheduled to release on October 21, 2025.
Knopf also shared an email from Giuffre to Wallace weeks before her death in which she expressed her “heartfelt wish” of releasing a memoir “regardless” of her circumstances.
The email, “The content of this book is crucial, as it aims to shed light on the systemic failures that allow the trafficking of vulnerable individuals across borders. It is imperative that the truth is understood and that the issues surrounding this topic are addressed, both for the sake of justice and awareness.”
“In the event of my passing, I would like to ensure that NOBODY’S GIRL is still released. I believe it has the potential to impact many lives and foster necessary discussions about these grave injustices,” Giuffre, who died by suicide in April at age 41, wrote to Wallace.
Nobody's Girl is a different memoir from her unpublished memoir, The Billionaire's Playboy Club, which was referenced in past court rulings in 2019.
Notably, as per Knopf, Giuffre was hospitalised after a serious accident on March 24 and sent an email on April 1 expressing her wish for the memoir to be published before her passing on April 25.