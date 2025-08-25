Home / World

Virginia Giuffre’s memoir 'Nobody's Girl' all set to release after her death

Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre’s 'unsparing' memoir to be published posthumously

Virginia Giuffre’s memoir Nobodys Girl all set to release after her death
Virginia Giuffre’s memoir 'Nobody's Girl' all set to release after her death

Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s memoir, Nobody’s Girl, is all set to release months after her death.

According to The Associated Press, the publishing house Alfred A. Knopf on Sunday, August 24, announced that the “unsparing” memoir Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice will be released later this year.

The publishers confirmed to the outlet that the book on which Giuffre was working with author-journalist Amy Wallace is scheduled to release on October 21, 2025.

Knopf also shared an email from Giuffre to Wallace weeks before her death in which she expressed her “heartfelt wish” of releasing a memoir “regardless” of her circumstances.

The email, “The content of this book is crucial, as it aims to shed light on the systemic failures that allow the trafficking of vulnerable individuals across borders. It is imperative that the truth is understood and that the issues surrounding this topic are addressed, both for the sake of justice and awareness.”

“In the event of my passing, I would like to ensure that NOBODY’S GIRL is still released. I believe it has the potential to impact many lives and foster necessary discussions about these grave injustices,” Giuffre, who died by suicide in April at age 41, wrote to Wallace.

Nobody's Girl is a different memoir from her unpublished memoir, The Billionaire's Playboy Club, which was referenced in past court rulings in 2019.

Notably, as per Knopf, Giuffre was hospitalised after a serious accident on March 24 and sent an email on April 1 expressing her wish for the memoir to be published before her passing on April 25.

You Might Like:

Mushroom murder case sole survivor opens up on grief of 'half alive' feeling

Mushroom murder case sole survivor opens up on grief of 'half alive' feeling
Mushroom poisoning survivor Ian Wilkinson offers forgiveness to murderer Erin Patterson

Rescue halted for climber stuck at icy mountain for 12 days with broken leg

Rescue halted for climber stuck at icy mountain for 12 days with broken leg
Natalia Nagovitsyna's rescue efforts took a major hit due to bad weather and heavy snowfall

UK to eliminate short prison sentences, introduces revised laws

UK to eliminate short prison sentences, introduces revised laws
England and Wales to rollout Texas-based law to reduce shorty prison and strengthened community punishments

Dogs spark hope after discovering lost rhino population in Indonesia

Dogs spark hope after discovering lost rhino population in Indonesia
The dogs and International Rhino Foundation (IRF) have potentially found an endangered rhino population

UK picturesque seaside village that bans cars, bikes to preserve its charm

UK picturesque seaside village that bans cars, bikes to preserve its charm
The village is known as the best-preserved fishing village in Europe where residents carry their groceries in wheelbarrows

Sequoia National Park authorities take down massive marijuana farm

Sequoia National Park authorities take down massive marijuana farm
The illegal marijuana farm caused harm beyond the 13 acres it occupied

Notting Hill Carnival kicks off with colorful J'ouvert celebrations: SEE

Notting Hill Carnival kicks off with colorful J'ouvert celebrations: SEE
During the Carnival, around 7,000 police officers will monitor the situation across London

Typhoon Kajiki forces over 586,000 to evacuate Vietnam’s central provinces

Typhoon Kajiki forces over 586,000 to evacuate Vietnam’s central provinces
Authorities warned that Typhoon Kajiki could cause damage and casualties similar to Typhoon Yagi

5 Labubu dolls that sold for jaw-dropping prices at auction

5 Labubu dolls that sold for jaw-dropping prices at auction
Here’s a look at the Labubu dolls that sold for prices no one expected

Hot air balloon makes dramatic landing in Bedford residential street

Hot air balloon makes dramatic landing in Bedford residential street
Hot air balloon makes emergency safe landing in Bower Street, leaving residents shocked

Pope Leo, Donald Trump, Xi Jinping send messages on Ukraine Independence Day

Pope Leo, Donald Trump, Xi Jinping send messages on Ukraine Independence Day
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanks King Charles for Independence Day Letter

North Korea tests new anti-air missiles under Kim Jong Un's supervision

North Korea tests new anti-air missiles under Kim Jong Un's supervision
Kim Jong Un supervises test fires of two anti-air missiles amid US-South Korea joint exercises