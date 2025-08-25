Home / World

Genetic screening in IVF may lessen ‘emotional toll’ of women over 35

Genetic tests on IVF embryos could help women over the age of 35 conceive faster, a trial has found.

According to Sky News, this could slash the risk of unsuccessful implantation and miscarriages, reducing the "emotional toll" of having to undergo repeated IVF cycles.

Preimplantation genetic testing for aneuploidy (PGT-A) checks embryos have the correct number of chromosomes before they are implanted in the womb.

Aneuploidy is a genetic condition which means cells either have missing or extra chromosomes, compared with the normal 46, leading to miscarriages, birth defects and conditions like Down's syndrome.

Women over the age of 35 are at higher risk of aneuploidy because egg quality declines with age.

The trial involved 100 women aged between 35 and 42 undergoing fertility treatment at King's Fertility, half of whom were given PGT-A tests.

Researchers found that women in the group that were given the tests became pregnant in fewer tries.

Dr Yusuf Beebeejaun, of King's College London and King's Fertility, said, "The number of women starting their family above the age of 35 is increasing and women in this age group are more likely to create embryos with the wrong number of chromosomes, (Increasing) risk of unsuccessful implantation and miscarriages.”

Notably, there was also a higher live birth rate after up to three embryo transfers in the PGT-A group, 72%, compared with 52% in the group not given tests.

