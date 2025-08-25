Home / World

Mushroom murder case sole survivor opens up on grief of 'half alive' feeling

The sole surviving guest of a lunch where three others died after being served food laced with toxic mushrooms has told an Australian court that the actions of murderer Erin Patterson have left him feeling "half alive".

According to Sky News, Ian Wilkinson, who received a liver transplant and spent months in hospital after the poisoning in July 2023, described how he had been left traumatised as he delivered his victim impact statement at Patterson's pre-sentencing hearing in Melbourne.

Speaking at the start of the two-day hearing, Mr Wilkinson, a Baptist pastor, said the death of his wife had left him bereft.

He said, "It's a truly horrible thought to live with that somebody could decide to take her life. I only feel half alive without her," he said, breaking down in tears.”

"It's one of the distressing shortcomings of our society that so much attention is showered on those who do evil and so little on those who do good," Ian added.

Patterson was found guilty last month of luring her mother-in-law Gail Patterson, father-in-law Donald Patterson and Gail's sister, Heather Wilkinson, to lunch at her home in Leongatha and poisoning them with individual portions of Beef Wellington that contained toxic death cap mushrooms.

A jury also found her guilty of the attempted murder of Wilkinson, Heather's husband.

