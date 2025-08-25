Vietnam braces for ‘extremely dangerous fast-moving’ typhoon Kajiki

“Fast-moving” Typhoon Kajiki has triggered widespread evacuation and disruption in Vietnam.
According to NBC News, authorities were forced to shut down airports and schools in Vietnam as the country braced for powerful Typhoon Kajiki to make landfall Monday, August 25.
After bringing strong winds and heavy rain to southern China on Sunday, typhoon Kajiki moved over the Gulf of Tonkin overnight, and as per Vietnam's national weather forecast agency, the storm now has wind speeds of 166 kph (103 mph), equivalent to a Category 2 Atlantic hurricane.
As of Monday, 9 am local time, the storm was around 68 miles off the northern part of Vietnam's central coast and is expected to make landfall in the afternoon.
The Vietnamese government on Monday also said that more than 30,000 people have been evacuated from coastal areas.
The government on Sunday night stated, “This is an extremely dangerous fast-moving storm,” and warned citizens that the typhoon will bring heavy rains, landslides, and heavy rain.
As per the official statement, over 16,500 soldiers and 107,000 paramilitary personnel have been mobilised to help evacuations and remain on standby for search and rescue operations in response to Typhoon Kajiki.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam announced that two airports in Thanh Hoa and Quang Binh provinces have been closed due to the storm, while Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet Air have cancelled several flights on Sunday and Monday.
It is worth noting that Vietnam is extremely vulnerable to severe storms that often lead to deadly flooding and mudslides.
The Ministry of Agriculture revealed that more than 100 people have died or gone missing in the first seven months of 2025 due to natural disasters.