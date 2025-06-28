George Russell fuels rumours of Max Verstappen’s surprising Mercedes move

George Russell sparks fresh speculation about Max Verstappen's future in Formula 1.
Russell, who will finish his current contract with Mercedes next year, has revealed that Mercedes is in talks with Max Verstappen about possibly signing him for the next Formula 1 season.
His comments have reignited ongoing rumours that were expected to be a big topic this summer in Formula 1.
Although Verstappen is currently signed with Red Bull until the end of 2028, it’s believed that his contract includes special conditions, called break clauses that would allow him to leave the team earlier if he chooses.
What Russell said?
Russell told Sky Sports, "It's only normal that conversations with the likes of Verstappen are ongoing. But from my side, if I'm performing as I'm doing, what have I got to be concerned about? There are two seats in every Formula 1 team."
Russell added to BBC Sport, "Toto has made it clear to me that how I'm performing is as good as anybody."
"There is only one driver that you can debate in terms of performance. These are his words and not my words, and that is why I have no concern about my future. But there are two seats to every team and I guess he needs to think who are those two drivers," the player further added.
On the other hand, when Verstappen was asked on Thursday if he would continue racing for Red Bull next year, he avoided giving clear answer.