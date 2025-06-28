George Russell fuels rumours of Max Verstappen’s surprising Mercedes move

George Russell's comments have reignited ongoing rumours that were expected to be a big topic this summer in Formula 1

  • by Web Desk
  • |
George Russell fuels rumours of Max Verstappen’s surprising Mercedes move
George Russell fuels rumours of Max Verstappen’s surprising Mercedes move

George Russell sparks fresh speculation about Max Verstappen's future in Formula 1.

Russell, who will finish his current contract with Mercedes next year, has revealed that Mercedes is in talks with Max Verstappen about possibly signing him for the next Formula 1 season.

His comments have reignited ongoing rumours that were expected to be a big topic this summer in Formula 1.

Although Verstappen is currently signed with Red Bull until the end of 2028, it’s believed that his contract includes special conditions, called break clauses that would allow him to leave the team earlier if he chooses.

What Russell said?

Russell told Sky Sports, "It's only normal that conversations with the likes of Verstappen are ongoing. But from my side, if I'm performing as I'm doing, what have I got to be concerned about? There are two seats in every Formula 1 team."

Russell added to BBC Sport, "Toto has made it clear to me that how I'm performing is as good as anybody."

"There is only one driver that you can debate in terms of performance. These are his words and not my words, and that is why I have no concern about my future. But there are two seats to every team and I guess he needs to think who are those two drivers," the player further added.

On the other hand, when Verstappen was asked on Thursday if he would continue racing for Red Bull next year, he avoided giving clear answer.

Read more : Sports
Iga Swiatek makes history with first-ever grass final at Bad Homburg against Paolini
Iga Swiatek makes history with first-ever grass final at Bad Homburg against Paolini
Iga Swiatek's victory marks the first time she has ever beaten such a highly ranked player on a grass court
Cristiano Ronaldo salary breakdown: How much he makes daily after new deal?
Cristiano Ronaldo salary breakdown: How much he makes daily after new deal?
Cristiano Ronaldo's new contract is reported to be the highest-paying deal ever in sports history
Emma Raducanu to meet teenager Mimi Xu in 2025 Wimbledon clash
Emma Raducanu to meet teenager Mimi Xu in 2025 Wimbledon clash
Half of the British women players have been set to go against seeded players at the 2025 Wimbledon championship
Justin Tucker suspended for 10 weeks over inappropriate behaviour claims
Justin Tucker suspended for 10 weeks over inappropriate behaviour claims
NFL has announced penalty for Justin Tucker after he was accused for inappropriate behaviour during massage sessions
Lando Norris reflects on Canada collision with teammate Oscar Piastri
Lando Norris reflects on Canada collision with teammate Oscar Piastri
McLaren's drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are gearing up for Austrian Grand Prix after collision on the Canadian circuit
Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner: Taylor Fritz names tougher opponent
Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner: Taylor Fritz names tougher opponent
Taylor Fritz reveals name of his 'harder' opponent between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz
Cristiano Ronaldo shares bold message after signing new Al Nassr deal
Cristiano Ronaldo shares bold message after signing new Al Nassr deal
Cristiano Ronaldo begins ‘new chapter’ as he signs two-year deal with Al Nassr
Angel Reese breaks silence after ending Chicago Sky losing streak
Angel Reese breaks silence after ending Chicago Sky losing streak
Chicago Sky end three-game losing streak with strong win over Los Angeles Sparks
LeBron James' wife Savannah James shares 'basic' struggles on social media
LeBron James' wife Savannah James shares 'basic' struggles on social media
Savannah James has recently launched her own skincare research-backed brand, Reframe Beauty
Jannik Sinner on being world No. 1: 'I make my history for myself'
Jannik Sinner on being world No. 1: 'I make my history for myself'
The Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner has been holding the world No. 1 rank for 54 consecutive weeks
Yang Hansen makes history as first Chinese NBA first-round pick since 2007
Yang Hansen makes history as first Chinese NBA first-round pick since 2007
Portland Trail Blazers has shocked the 2025 NBA Draft with an unexpected first-round pick
Emma Raducanu crashes out of Eastbourne after shocking loss to Maya Joint
Emma Raducanu crashes out of Eastbourne after shocking loss to Maya Joint
May Joint has qualified to play in a Grand Slam tournament Wimbledon for the first time in her career