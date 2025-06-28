Bill Gates enjoys scenic Venice stroll with girlfriend Paula Hurd amid Bezos’ celebrations

The couple were in the city for the luxurious wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez

  by Web Desk
  • |
Bill Gates and his girlfriend Paula Hurd were seen casually spending time together in Venice, walking around and sightseeing like ordinary tourists.

They both wore black outfits and were seen visiting an art museum filled with 19th-century artwork.

Gates kept his look simple, wearing a black polo shirt, black shorts and a matching belt.

He also wore a black hat which made his look even more elegant, along with comfy sneakers.

While, his 62-year-old girlfriend wore a matching skirt outfit and high-heeled sandals along with fancy diamond earrings, a diamond necklace and black sunglasses.

The couple attended one of Bezos and Sanchez's wedding parties the night before where they dressed stylishly with Gates wearing a black suit without tie while Paula, a philanthropist and developer wore an off-shoulder black dress.

They both stayed mostly low-key during the grand wedding celebrations.

Bill Gates and Paula made relationship public in 2023:

Paula was previously married to Mark Hurd, who was the CEO of Oracle until his death.

Afterwards, Paula started a relationship with Gates which became official in 2023 after he and his ex-wife Melinda Gates announced their divorce in May 2021.

