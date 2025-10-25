World

Miss USA 2025 crowned as former titleholder skips ceremony amid leadership shift

The pageant named Miss USA 2025 as the organisation ushered in 'new era' after major internal shakeups

  • By Hania Jamil
Audrey Eckert from Nebraska has been crowned as Miss USA by Miss Universe 2024, Victoria Kjær Theilvig.

Eckert, the digital safety advocate, emerged victorious and claimed the title at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada, on Friday, October 24. Ivy Harrington from New Jersey and Chantéa McIntyre from Oregon were named first and second runners-up.

The Danish model honoured the winner amid the absence of 2024 Miss USA Alma Cooper.

Just hours before the pageant was set to kick off, Cooper turned to her Instagram to share that she will not be present to crown her successor.

In her social media post, Cooper noted that instead of attending the ceremony, she has chosen to "stand in honour of my values, work, and resolve."

The absence was notable, as the Miss USA organisation recently made headlines for undergoing major changes.

In September, pageant coach and judge Thom Brodeur announced on Instagram that he would be acquiring the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA brands, previously led by Laylah Rose.

Days later, Rose, who had been the president and CEO of both brands since 2023, refuted the claims.

However, almost a week later, the Miss Universe organisation, which owns both Miss USA and Miss Teen USA, officially named Brodeur as Rose's replacement in a press release.

Last year, Cooper was crowned Miss USA 2024 by 2023 titleholder Savannah Gankiewicz, who became the default winner in May of last year, shortly after the shocking resignation of the former titleholder, Noelia Voigt.

Shortly after Voigt relinquished her crown in May 2024, Miss Teen USA 2023 UmaSofia Srivastava also resigned from her title.

Voigt said her choice was to protect her mental health; however, Srivastava explained that she chose to resign because her "personal values no longer fully align with the direction of the organization," per her Instagram statement.

Notably, Audrey Eckert will now go on to compete at the 74th Miss Universe pageant in Thailand next month.

