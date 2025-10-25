Countries that don't celebrate Halloween: Here's Why

Halloween, a holiday celebrated annually on October 31st, is one of the most popular days in the US, where consumers are expected to spend billions of dollars on Halloween-themed expenses.
However, not all countries share the same enthusiasm for the spooky season, when you get a chance to dress up as whoever you want.
When did Halloween start?
Historians trace the origin of Halloween back to a Celtic festival, Samhain, mentioned in Irish literature from the 9th century.
The festival marked the end of the harvest season and was commemorated in several European countries.
With the influence of Christianity by the ninth century, many traditions were abandoned; however, some similarities remained, with the Christian marking of All Souls Day, November 2, and All Saints Day, November 1, combined with Samhain, leading to today's Halloween.
Despite not all countries celebrating Halloween, many observe traditions and festivals with similar lore or at the same time.
Here are a few countries that do not partake in the Halloween spirit:
Mongolia
While in recent years, Mongolia's younger generation has started taking interest in Halloween, the celebration was banned in 2018 in schools and again in 2019, as the Mongolian government expressed fear that the modernisation could damage the Buddhist culture of the country.
China
In China, Halloween is not widely celebrated except for a few who like "American culture"; however, it does commemorate the Hungry Ghost Festival, or Zhong Yuan Festival, on the 15th day of the lunar calendar, usually around August 15.
It is a day to worship dead ancestors and burn paper money to honour them.
Russia
Like many things, Halloween is a controversial topic in Russia, with the younger generation treating it as a chance to party, while the older generation, including the government, refuses to accept the festivities.
In 2019 lawmaker Vitaly Milonov associated the holiday with "the activities of dangerous occult organisations" and said it violated Russian law.
Portugal
Due to globalisation and American pop culture influence, Halloween is somewhat celebrated in Portugal; however, a bigger day in the Portuguese calendar is actually November 1, Dia de Todos os Santos, or the Day of Saints and Martyrs.
Locals visit graveyards all over the country to clean up their relatives' resting places.
Ghana
Many African countries, including Ghana do not celebrate Halloween; however, it is a country with deeply rooted beliefs in witchcraft.
Rwanda
Rwanda in Central Africa banned Halloween in 2013 because of the belief that it was encouraging people to move away from traditional Rwandan culture.
Uzbekistan
In 2011, Halloween was banned by the government for being ideologically inappropriate and a holiday that glorifies the devil, according to Gale.