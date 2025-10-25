Temu launches probe after 13-year-old boy swallows 100 high-power magnets 

Temu has officially launched an internal review after a 13-year-old New Zealand boy swallowed up to 100 magnets of 80 to 100 5x2 mm high-power (neodymium) purchased online.
It was an astonishing case that may have turned into a life-threatening moment.
The teenager was rushed to the hospital after the incident occurred and the boy started experiencing severe abdominal pain for four days.
An X-ray revealed dozens of tiny neodymium magnets — banned in New Zealand since 2013 clustered together inside his intestines, impeding blood supply and causing necrosis in the four areas of the boy's small bowel and caecum.
Surgeons removed the magnets and necrotic tissue during a complex operation, enabling the child to recover following eight days in hospital.
According to the hospital doctors in the New Zealand Medical Journal, “This case highlights not only the dangers of magnet ingestion but also the dangers of the online marketplace for our pediatric population.”
The e-commerce giant officially released a statement, which reads, “We reviewed the photo of the magnets published in the Journal and checked listings of similar products on our platform. The magnets currently available are compliant with New Zealand regulations, and such products are also sold through other major online and physical retailers.”
“While these products are lawful to sell, they can be dangerous if swallowed and we support efforts to raise public awareness about magnet safety,” the statement added.
Temu, already under scrutiny in Europe for loose product oversight, now faces massive backlash over its safety oversight measures.
Temu further stated that it is currently working to ensure compliance with local safety regulations and remove any banned items.