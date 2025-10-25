World

China lends rare golden monkeys to European zoos in diplomatic move

Golden snub-nosed monkeys are unique to China and can only be moved outside the country with approval from government

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
China lends rare golden monkeys to European zoos in diplomatic move
China lends rare golden monkeys to European zoos in diplomatic move

Golden snub-nosed monkeys, with their pale blue faces and dense fur, unique to the frigid mountains of central China, have become the country's envoys to zoos in Europe for the first time.

These rare and charismatic monkeys were sent on loan for 10 years from the same government-overseen group that coordinates official panda exchanges.

Similar to "panda diplomacy", some observers cheer new opportunities for scientific and conservation collaboration, while others raise concerns about the welfare of individual animal ambassadors transported around the world.

Following an agreement to mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the People's Republic of China and France, three golden monkeys arrived at France's Beauval Zoo in the city of Saint-Aignan this April.

Another trio of golden monkeys arrived at the Pairi Daiza zoo in Hainaut, Belgium, in May. 

After a monthlong quarantine, the two sets of monkeys made their public debuts. They are reportedly in good health and are adapting to new climates outside of Asia.

At Pairi Daiza, the habitat enclosure for Liu Yun, Lu Lu and Juan Juan includes traditional Chinese gazebos with red columns and grey-tiled roofs.

The zoo is in discussions with China to launch joint research and conservation programmes "similar to those already in place for other emblematic species like pandas," said Anaïs Maury, the communications director for the Beauval Zoo.

Both giant pandas and golden snub-nosed monkeys are endangered animals that are unique to China, and they can only be moved outside the country with approval from the central government.

Within China, the golden snub-nosed monkeys today live across a swath of central and southwestern China that includes parts of Sichuan, Shaanxi, Gansu and Hubei provinces.

The golden snub-nosed monkeys now at zoos in France and Belgium are so far the only ones outside of Asia.

Advertisement
You Might Like:

Tropical Storm Melissa expected to intensify amid growing alarms in Jamaica

Tropical Storm Melissa expected to intensify amid growing alarms in Jamaica
Melissa is currently moving slowly, causing challenges in Jamaica and Haiti, including flooding and landslide

Countries that don't celebrate Halloween: Here's Why

Countries that don't celebrate Halloween: Here's Why
Many countries around the world do not mark the spooky season due to cultural and ideological differences

Miss USA 2025 crowned as former titleholder skips ceremony amid leadership shift

Miss USA 2025 crowned as former titleholder skips ceremony amid leadership shift
The pageant named Miss USA 2025 as the organisation ushered in 'new era' after major internal shakeups

Temu under fire after New Zealand teen swallows 100 banned magnets bought from site

Temu under fire after New Zealand teen swallows 100 banned magnets bought from site
100 magnets were removed from an unidentified New Zealand teen's intestines in a shocking incident

Bill Gates' unexpected cameo in long-running Indian TV drama explained

Bill Gates' unexpected cameo in long-running Indian TV drama explained
The renowned philanthropist appeared on the Indian TV drama 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', shocking fans

UK braces for chilly weekend as Arctic winds bring first signs of snow

UK braces for chilly weekend as Arctic winds bring first signs of snow
Showers are expected to turn wintry over hills in the north UK this weekend

Harvard shooting prompts temporary lockdown, no injuries reported

Harvard shooting prompts temporary lockdown, no injuries reported
Cambridge police confirmed that a shooting had occurred near Sherman Street by Danehy Park

US inflation slows in September as consumer prices rise less than expected

US inflation slows in September as consumer prices rise less than expected
US prices rose at a 3% annual rate in September, slightly beating forecasts

Social Security COLA 2026 boosts retirement benefits with 2.8% increase

Social Security COLA 2026 boosts retirement benefits with 2.8% increase
Social Security serves as the main source of income for roughly 40% of older Americans

Tropical Storm Melissa set to slam Jamaica with heavy rain, dangerous winds

Tropical Storm Melissa set to slam Jamaica with heavy rain, dangerous winds
Jamaica is likely to experience the most severe impact from the storm

Louvre heist gives German lift company unexpected PR boost

Louvre heist gives German lift company unexpected PR boost
Louvre ‘priceless’ jewel heist lift goes viral as Böcker launches witty ad campaign

Xi Jinping to meet Trump for first time in his second term amid trade war

Xi Jinping to meet Trump for first time in his second term amid trade war
Donald Trump and Xi Jinping are all set to meet in South Korea after more than five years