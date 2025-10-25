Lucy Powell elected Labour’s new deputy leader amid party tensions

Lucy Powell has been chosen as the new deputy leader of the Labour Party after a very close election against Bridget Phillipson.
Former Commons leader won the election by a margin of nearly 14,000 votes out of a low voter turnout of 16.6%.
As per multiple reports, Powell was removed from her position in the government cabinet in September but she gained backing from party members who are dissatisfied with how Prime Minister Keir Starmer is leading the government.
In her victory speech, she said the Labour Party should take stronger and more confident actions and vowed to stand up for and promote the party’s traditional principles and beliefs.
Powell added that she wants to help Keir Starmer and his government succeed but believes the party must adjust its methods to make improvements.
She also promised to use her position to represent people who think the government is not being brave or ambitious enough in its decisions.
Powell's victory comes during a difficult week for the government, which was under scrutiny for how it handled an investigation into grooming gangs and for mistakenly releasing a migrant sex offender from prison.