Statue heist at Iford Manor: Police arrest two after Grade I garden theft

Two men have been arrested in connection with the theft of four iconic statues that were stolen from Iford Manor in Wiltshire.
As per the local police, the incident happened during the night of June 19 and continued into the early morning of the next day.
The suspects reportedly broke into the state which is located near Bradford-on-Avon, as per Sky News.
Wiltshire Police stated that two men were arrested on Thursday evening in the Bristol area in connection with the statue theft, however, they were later released on bail.
The estate shared that four well-known bronze statues were stolen from its highly valued gardens which are officially recognized as Grade I and have been nominated for the Historic Houses Garden of the Year Awards.
In a message posted on its website, the manor expressed deep sadness and said they are still in shock over the loss, especially of one statue which was a replica statue of the Capitoline She-Wolf with Romulus and Remus.
"The gardens here have welcomed visitors since 1910 and now have 20,000 visitors from April to September who enjoy the tranquil and beautiful setting, of which the She-Wolf was the heart and in a setting made to showcase the statue," the post further added.
Police seek public assistance:
Furthermore, detective inspector Penny Andrew requested for help from the public and advised antique dealers and auction houses "to look out for the items."
The remaining stolen statues include a pair of symmetrical fawns, copies of the Villa Dei Papiri fawns and a bust of Antinous.