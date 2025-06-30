Prada credits Indian roots of ‘leather footwear’ after backlash

Italian luxury fashion brand Prada has acknowledged the Indian origins of its new footwear line after facing backlash.
The sandals, presented at Milan Fashion Week last week, featured an open-toe braided design resembling traditional Kolhapuri sandals from Maharashtra and Karnataka.
Prada initially described them simply as “leather footwear” without mentioning their Indian roots, which led to accusations of cultural appropriation.
In response, Prada said it recognises the sandals were inspired by traditional Indian footwear and emphasized its respect for craftsmanship and heritage. The company is reportedly in contact with the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture to address the issue.
A trade organisation had earlier criticized Prada for commercialising the design without crediting the artisans who have preserved it for generations. Prada’s head of Corporate Social Responsibility, Lorenzo Bertelli, noted the sandals were still in an early design stage and expressed openness to dialogue with local Indian artisans, planning further meetings.
Kolhapuri sandals, named after the city where they are made, date back to the 12th century. Handcrafted from leather and sometimes dyed naturally, they are sturdy and suited to India’s climate.
The Indian government awarded them Geographical Indication (GI) status in 2019, recognizing their regional authenticity.