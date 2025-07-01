Apple plans to use OpenAI, Anthropic for Siri AI upgrade: Report

Apple has reportedly asked these companies to train their models to operate on the company’s private servers

  Web Desk
Apple plans to use OpenAI, Anthropic for Siri AI upgrade: Report
Apple plans to use OpenAI, Anthropic for Siri AI upgrade: Report

Apple is reportedly planning to use artificial intelligence (AI)-powered models from third-party companies like OpenAI and Anthropic to power Siri, instead of using the company’s built-in technology.

On Monday, Bloomberg reported that the Cupertino-based tech giant has asked these companies to train their models to operate on the company’s private servers, known as Private Cloud Compute, that has Apple chips.

This marks a significant transition from Apple's customary reliance on its native technology which would result from this possible partnership.

However, Apple already uses ChatGPT from OpenAI for some of the top-notch Apple Intelligence features. A major update in approach would be integrating a third-party solution for Siri.

Whether the Cupertino-based tech giant decides to rely on its own technology or look for a third-party solution has yet to be revealed.

Apple Senior Vice President of Software Engineering Craig Federighi has replaced Senior Vice President of Machine Learning and AI Strategy John Giannandrea as the head of the company’s AI teams.

Furthermore, the Siri team is supervised by Mike Rockwell, who previously led the creation of the Apple Vision Pro.

The new Siri, which is likely to be powered by AI models from third parties, will be accessible in 2026.

