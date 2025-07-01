Childhood obesity continues to soar across US, study

Childhood obesity is associated with a significant risk of developing type 2 diabetes, and numerous other disease

A recent study revealed that obesity in children and teens soared between 2011 and 2023.

Researchers stated that the COVID-19 pandemic had affected the continued increase.

For the study, researchers analysed data from more than 17,500 children and teens.

They calculated the overall prevalence of obesity and its stages across different age groups and assessed at the rates by age, race and ethnicity.

Researchers found an increase from 20.3% in January 2011 to 22% by August 2023 in the age group of 2 to 19 years.

Researchers discovered the highest obesity rates in Black, Mexican-American and other Hispanic youth.

Though the COVID pandemic created conditions that may lead to obesity, such as limited places to perform physical activities, more food insecurity, and more.

However, the researchers didn’t discover any unusual increase in obesity during the pandemic, after adjusting for trends that started before COVID-19.

Adverse effects of childhood obesity:

Physical health:

Childhood obesity is associated with a significant risk of developing type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, sleep apnea, and different kinds of cancers.

Mental health:

Obesity can adversely impact a child or teen’s mental health, leading to psychological stress.

