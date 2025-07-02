Australia reports first confirmed case of Australian bat lyssavirus

The first Australian bat lyssavirus case has been reported in northern New South Wales.
Keira Glasgow of New South Wales Ministry of Health (NSW) Health confirmed that a 50-year-old man had contracted the virus, who has now received the treatment after a bat bit him a few months ago.
"Unfortunately, he's recently developed symptoms of lyssavirus, which is incredibly rare," Keira stated.
Keira further stated that there was "no effective treatment" for the disease, and its exposure and contributing factors are currently being investigated.
Lyssavirus is a rabies-like infection which is transmitted from bats to humans via a bite or any scratch, a life-threatening virus which adversely affects the central nervous system.
NSW Health has urged the people to avoid touching or handling bats.
"There are people who are trained and fully vaccinated and protected who are able to handle bats," Keira added.
Anyone exposed to a bat bite or scratch is recommended to urgently seek medical assistance.
Furthermore, you must wash the wound thoroughly for 15 minutes with a hand wash or soap and water, then apply an antiseptic solution to prevent severe complications.