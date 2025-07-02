Can dairy items turn your dreams into nightmares?

A recent study revealed that individuals who experience worse symptoms of lactose intolerance may frequently experience nightmares.
In a study published in Frontiers in Psychology, researchers assessed the eating and sleeping habits of more than 1,000 individuals.
Participants who frequently experience digestive symptoms from eating dairy also reported more nightmares.
The study found greater emotional distress from the dreams and long-lasting effects that may turn out to be disturbing sometimes.
The foods usually blamed for the nightmares include dairy and sweets, NBC News reported.
Researchers stated that upset stomach trouble may cause irregular sleep patterns in ways that affect dreaming.
Director of the Center of Excellence for Sleep & Circadian Research at Columbia University, Marie-Pierre St-Onge, stated, “If you have GI issues, that could account for a lot of what’s happening in terms of your sleep disturbances that could be associated with different dreams.”
These sleep disruptions may intensify the nightmares.
Researchers stressed the need for further study to prove whether dairy directly causes nightmares or not.
In addition, researchers hope to test other groups to gain accurate insights.
Meanwhile, if you suspect that dairy is disrupting their sleep, you may try to avoid cutting back and use lifestyle modifications.