Signs your skin shows about your overall health

Find out a few signs that your skin shows bout your internal health

Signs your skin shows about your overall health
Signs your skin shows about your overall health

Skin is the biggest body organ that reveals more than you think regarding your internal health. Dermatologists call it a window into your lifestyle habits and underlying issues.

Several signs, including wrinkles, dark circles, and dryness, may point to sun exposure or dehydration.

Here are a few signs that your skin shows bout your internal health:

Dry, itchy skin

It’s usually common in winter; persistent itchiness may lead to different skin conditions, such as diabetes, thyroid disorders, or even lymphoma.

A dermatologist can easily distinguish simple dryness from a sign of disease via proper examination and tests.

Irritated hands

Do you see red patches on your hands? It may indicate dermatomyositis, an autoimmune disease like lupus.

Appropriate diagnosis is important to differentiate between simple irritation and systemic disease.

Dandruff (Seborrhea)

It's the most common skin problem, which is typically treated with medicated shampoos; however, severe dandruff may be associated with neurological diseases such as Parkinson’s disease or immune conditions like HIV.

Acne & skin discolouration

Acne may indicate hormonal imbalances such as polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS). Discolourations on skin may indicate liver or kidney problems.

Rashes & bumps

There are multiple reasons for your skin to break out in a rash.

Common rashes include contact dermatitis, an inflammatory condition of the skin. However, sometimes even common rashes may also signal overall health changes.

Some rashes may indicate serious conditions such as lupus or Lyme disease. Xanthelasma, yellow bumps around the eyes, may signal high cholesterol.

Read more : Health
Can dairy items turn your dreams into nightmares?
Can dairy items turn your dreams into nightmares?
Participants who frequently experience digestive symptoms from eating dairy also reported more nightmares
Australia reports first confirmed case of Australian bat lyssavirus
Australia reports first confirmed case of Australian bat lyssavirus
NSW Health has urged the people to avoid touching or handling bats
Childhood obesity continues to soar across US, study
Childhood obesity continues to soar across US, study
Childhood obesity is associated with a significant risk of developing type 2 diabetes, and numerous other disease
Moderna’s new flu vaccine shows positive results in elderly individuals
Moderna’s new flu vaccine shows positive results in elderly individuals
The latest flu vaccine displayed a 27.4% enhancement in adults at the age of 65 and above
Researchers find advanced AI to assist in determining certain kind of dementia
Researchers find advanced AI to assist in determining certain kind of dementia
Researchers said that the latest AI can find brain patterns linked to nine different kinds of dementia
Want to run better? Narrow your focus to enhance your performance
Want to run better? Narrow your focus to enhance your performance
Runners who narrowed their attention performed better by running faster and showing greater physical strength
Hormonal imbalance in women: Symptoms, causes, and treatment
Hormonal imbalance in women: Symptoms, causes, and treatment
Find out the key symptoms, diagnoses, and treatment of hormonal imbalances in women
5 critical signs of dehydration you must know
5 critical signs of dehydration you must know
Discover critical signs of dehydration to prevent any severe complication
Everyday packaging releases food packaging our food and drink, study
Everyday packaging releases food packaging our food and drink, study
Ultra-Processed foods, which involve more plastic processing equipment, consist of increased amounts of microplastics
Hepatitis A outbreak: Several European countries report hundreds of cases
Hepatitis A outbreak: Several European countries report hundreds of cases
Hepatitis A is a highly contagious liver infection that leads to liver inflammation, affecting its ability to function
Low levels of Nitrate associated with premature birth, study
Low levels of Nitrate associated with premature birth, study
Nitrate is a compound of nitrogen and oxygen mainly found in several fertilizers and through runoff in groundwater
Do spicy foods pose significant health risks? Risks and benefits
Do spicy foods pose significant health risks? Risks and benefits
Capsaicin may lead to severe reactions that need emergency care, including gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)