Signs your skin shows about your overall health

Skin is the biggest body organ that reveals more than you think regarding your internal health. Dermatologists call it a window into your lifestyle habits and underlying issues.
Several signs, including wrinkles, dark circles, and dryness, may point to sun exposure or dehydration.
Here are a few signs that your skin shows bout your internal health:
Dry, itchy skin
It’s usually common in winter; persistent itchiness may lead to different skin conditions, such as diabetes, thyroid disorders, or even lymphoma.
A dermatologist can easily distinguish simple dryness from a sign of disease via proper examination and tests.
Irritated hands
Do you see red patches on your hands? It may indicate dermatomyositis, an autoimmune disease like lupus.
Appropriate diagnosis is important to differentiate between simple irritation and systemic disease.
Dandruff (Seborrhea)
It's the most common skin problem, which is typically treated with medicated shampoos; however, severe dandruff may be associated with neurological diseases such as Parkinson’s disease or immune conditions like HIV.
Acne & skin discolouration
Acne may indicate hormonal imbalances such as polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS). Discolourations on skin may indicate liver or kidney problems.
Rashes & bumps
There are multiple reasons for your skin to break out in a rash.
Common rashes include contact dermatitis, an inflammatory condition of the skin. However, sometimes even common rashes may also signal overall health changes.
Some rashes may indicate serious conditions such as lupus or Lyme disease. Xanthelasma, yellow bumps around the eyes, may signal high cholesterol.