Hearing aids associated with improved mental well-being and social connection

A recent study revealed that individuals with hearing aids are more socially engaged and feel less isolated, in contrast to those who don’t use them.
Researchers found that hearing aids enhance an individual's social engagement and minimise feelings of isolation, based on evidence from previous studies.
However, a new review of 65 studies involving nearly 6,000 participants found the opposite: hearing aids significantly enhance social engagement and reduce feelings of isolation and loneliness.
Senior researcher and an otolaryngologist with the University of Southern California’s Keck School of Medicine, Dr. Janet Choi, stated:
Adults with hearing loss who use hearing aids or cochlear implants are more socially connected and less isolated than non-users.
This suggests hearing devices may help prevent broader health issues linked to untreated hearing loss.
For the study, researchers focused on three main outcomes, including social life quality, loneliness, and social handicap.
Users reported enhanced participation in group conversations, improved functioning in noisy settings, and more.
Participants felt less hindered by their hearing problems and faced a few challenges during conversations.
These advantages not only impact your daily communication but also establish strong social connections and minimise anxiety.
This improved engagement may support cognitive health, as social isolation has been associated with cognitive issues and neurodegenerative issues such as dementia.
Researchers further highlighted the increasing evidence associated with hearing health and overall well-being.