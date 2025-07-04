Rome petrol station explosion injures 29 as massive fireball rocks city


A huge blast at a petrol station in Rome injured at least 29 people and caused heavy damage.

The incident occurred in the Prenestino area on Friday, July 4 when a tanker truck accidentally struck a gas pipe while turning.

This led to a gas leak and a small explosion at first followed by a much bigger explosion that shook the entire area, as per BBC.

Video of the explosion show a massive fireball and heavy black smoke rising into the sky.

As per the mayor of Rome, at least nine police officers were injured in the second powerful blast.

Rome's mayor, Gualtieri described the incident as extremely "terrible" and said it had caused a lot of destruction.

As per the outlet, at least two people suffered burn injuries and one person was in serious condition.

The mayor said that after the first blast, rescue teams immediately evacuated people from nearby buildings.

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said in a statement, "I express my closeness to all those who are injured -- including law enforcement officers, firefighters and health workers -- and I extend my heartfelt thanks to those involved in the rescue and safety operations".

As per the reports, emergency workers are still at the site, dealing with the aftermath of the explosion.

