UK’s hidden seaside town named ideal spot for peaceful summer escape

Are you also looking for quieter, less crowded places in for summer holidays?

A recent survey by Which? revealed a small, less-known town in UK as the best seaside destination in the South West of England.

The town named, Beer, which is on Devon's Jurassic Coast was ranked as the second-best seaside town in the UK, just behind Bamburgh in Northumberland.

Beer received a high destination rating of 80% and it got five out of five stars for its beautiful scenery and four start for being a peaceful place.

Which? says that Brits now prefer “the unspoilt sand, gorgeous scenery and peace and quiet that you only find away from the biggest tourist hotspots," as per ExpressUK.

The town is located between white chalk cliffs and is still a working fishing village, with rich history.

Beer has a shingle beach with colourfull fishing boats and amazing walking paths, which makes it even more attractive.

It is located along the South West Coast Path, which has scenic walking routes to nearby towns like Seaton and Branscombe.

These walks offer beautiful views of the Jurassic Coast, a protected UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its natural beauty and historic importance.

Even though, the village is small, it still offers a variety of different art galleries, small local shops and great places to eat.

