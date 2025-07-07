Dalai Lama commemorates his 90th birthday with support from world leaders

The Dalai Lama celebrated his 90th birthday with support from world leaders, including the US, Taiwan, and India, amid tension with China.

Ahead of the milestone celebration, Tibet's exiled spiritual leader announced that his successor will be chosen through traditional means, a move that did not sit well with China, who believe Beijing has the right to choose the next leader.

Tibetans have raised concern that the country will eventually name a rival successor to the Dalai Lama, reinforcing Beijing's control over Tibet.

The 14th Dalai Lama, who referred to himself as a "simple Buddhist monk," marked the occasion in India, where he has lived since he and thousands of other Tibetans fled Chinese troops who crushed the 1959 uprising in their capital, Lhasa.

Furthermore, the spiritual leader reiterated that only his India-based office has the right to identify his eventual successor, a move that favors New Delhi, as the two countries have always been competing for influence across South Asia.

During the celebration, the Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi, said in a statement at the Himalayan hill town, "I joined 1.4 billion Indians in extending our warmest wishes to His Holiness the Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday."

He added, "He has been an enduring symbol of love, compassion, patience and moral discipline."

The US secretary of state, Marco Rubio, also said in a statement, read at the celebrations in India, that Washington was "committed to promoting respect for the human rights and fundamental freedoms of Tibetans."

Taiwan's president, Lai Ching-te – who leads an island whose sovereignty China refuses to accept – said in a statement read at the ceremony that the example set by the Dalai Lama "resonates with all who cherish freedom, democracy and respect for human rights."

Notably, three former US presidents' messages were also broadcasted during the celebration, including Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama, who referred to the Dalai Lama as his "dear friend."

