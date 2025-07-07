Henry Moore’s art to feature in largest ever open-air exhibition at Kew Gardens

The Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew is set to host the largest ever open-air exhibition of artist Henry Moore's work.
Moore, who is best known for his semi-abstract monumental bronze sculptures believed that sculptures should be displayed outside in nature instead of inside fancy buildings.
Keeping this idea in mind, 30 of Moore's large sculptures will be placed throughout the 130-hectare Royal Botanic Gardens which are recognized as UNESCO World Heritage Site, as per Guardian.
Additionally, 90 more of his works, including carvings and drawings will be displayed inside the Shirley Sherwood Gallery.
Also, at Kew's wild botanic garden in Wakehurts in Sussex, his sculptures will be displayed together with new artworks created by modern artists.
Sebastiano Barassi, the foundation’s head of collections, said in a statement, “[Moore] had a strong preference for nature over architectural cityscapes because he felt that the organic forms of his sculpture respond better to the organic forms of nature. We’re trying to show visitors that close connection.”
The exhibition named Henry Moore: Monumental Nature is being organized in collaboration with the Henry Moore Foundation, located in Hertfordshire, which is providing most of his artworks for display and it will take place from May to September 2026.