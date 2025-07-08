Argentinian man abducted by military as baby reunites with family after 50 years

A man, who was snatched from his mother as a newborn by Argentina's military, has been reunited with his family after almost 50 years.
The 49-year-old's identity has not been revealed for privacy reasons, is the 140th child found by the group Grandmothers of the Plaza de Mayo and was identified through a DNA test.
The group is known for campaigning for their relatives who were murdered and disappeared during state-sponsored violence in Argentina between 1976 and 1983.
It was revealed that the man is the son of Graciela Alicia Romero and Raul Eugenio Metz, both kidnapped by the military in December 1976 in Cutral Có, a city in the Province of Neuquén.
Romero was five months pregnant when army personnel raided the home, where she lived with her husband and their one-year-old daughter, and was killed after she gave birth.
After the 1976 coup, Argentina's military moved to eliminate opposition, which led to 30,000 deaths of citizens and almost the same number of disappearances.
During that period, pregnant prisoners were kept alive until they gave birth and then were murdered. At least 500 newborns were taken from their parents while in captivity and given to military couples to raise as their own.
The man was reunited with his sister, Adriana Metz, who was just a year-and-a-half when their parents were abducted and is now a member of the Abuelas de Plaza de Mayo's executive committee.
With the far-right president Javier Milei in office, the efforts to reunite the "adoptees" with their families have taken a major hit.
The Argentinian president has been accused of rewriting history and has given orders for the closure of the special investigation unit of the National Commission for the Right to Identity.