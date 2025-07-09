Carlos Alcaraz books Wimbledon semi-final spot after thrashing Cameron Norrie

Carlos Alcaraz has ended all hopes for Cameron Norrie's run at the 2025 Wimbledon as he handed him a devastating defeat in the quarterfinal.
On Tuesday, July 8, the Spanish tennis star scored an impressive 6-2 6-3 6-3 win against the British player as he secured his position in the semi-finals.
Before the potential big game, Carlos is set to face American fifth seed Taylor Fritz, who has reached his first Wimbledon semi-finals after defeating Karen Khachanov.
Just ranked behind world No. 1 Jannik Sinner, the two-time Wimbledon winner is considered the championship' favourite with his masterclass skills on the court and current winning streak.
The success against Cameron marked a 23rd consecutive victory for Carlos, who is hoping to become the fifth man ever to win three successive Wimbledon titles in the Open era.
Following the exciting match, Carlos expressed his delight over the result, noting, "I'm really happy, To play another Wimbledon semi-final is super special."
The faceoff, which Carlos concluded in one hour and 39 minutes, helped him gain more confidence as he referred to the games as "best match so far in the tournament."
Cameron also reacted to his defeat as he praised Carlos' skills sharing, "His level was unreal. I felt if I didn't do enough with the ball, he was going to punish me with a lot of his different options."
Notably, Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz will face each other for a place in Wimbledon's final on Friday, July 11, as the world No. 4 aims to become the first American man to win a Grand Slam title since Andy Roddick in 2003.