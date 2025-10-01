Xbox Game Pass adds 45+ games, price hikes to $30

In a significant move, Microsoft has introduced a major shakeup to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service, diversifying its catalogue while increasing the price of its top plan.
The Ultimate tier, previously priced at $19.99, is now available for $29.99 per month, marking a 50% surge, but includes over 400 games, enhanced cloud streaming, and the latest perks, including Ubisoft+ Classics.
Warner Bros.’ blockbuster Hogwarts Legacy is one of the major additions, alongside Blizzard’s Diablo IV and dozens of Ubisoft titles, including the Assassin’s Creed series, Far Cry, Watch Dogs, and Skull and Bones.
The American tech giant stated the expansion is meant to “deliver more value and more great games across every plan.”
Additionally, the company has rebranded its other tiers. Premium, which replaces Standard, now offers over 40 latest games and promises Xbox-published titles within a year of launch— though Call of Duty games are not included.
Notably, formerly Core, Essential, offers players an access to a curated library of over 50 titles, now fully playable on PC, with fan favourites such as Cities: Skylines Remastered, Hades, and Warhammer 40,000: Darktide.
With 34 million subscribers in 2024 and nearly $5 billion in 2025 sales, Microsoft is pushing Game Pass as the centerpiece of its gaming strategy.