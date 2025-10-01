Home / Sports

Brian Snitker steps down as Braves manager following disastrous season

The announcement came after Atlanta Braves failed to make the postseason for the first time since 2017

  • By Hania Jamil
Brian Snitker, who guided the Atlanta Braves to the 2021 World Series championship, will not return as manager for the 2026 season.

The Braves announced the end of Snitker's 10-year run as manager on Wednesday, October 1, adding that he will take on an advisor role next season.

Snitker informed the Braves of his decision on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan's sources.

The 69-year-old, whose contract expired after the 2025 season, has been with the club as a player, coach and manager since 1977.

He was named interim replacement to then-Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez in May 2016 and was promoted to a permanent role ahead of the 2017 season.

The Atlanta Braves went 76-86 this season, finishing fourth in the National League East, ending a streak of seven consecutive postseason appearances. 

That run included six straight NL East titles from 2018 to 2023 and the franchise's first World Series victory since 1995.

Braves general manager and president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos said on September 8 that Snitker will be a "Brave for life" but did not go into detail about the manager's future with the club.

During Snitker's run as manager, he was a four-time NL Manager of the Year finalist and winner of the award in 2018. 

The Braves went 811-668 in their eight-plus seasons under Snitker, setting a record with the third-most victories in franchise history.

Brian Snitker's celebrated era comes second to only Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.

