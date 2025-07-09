Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic now available with advanced features

Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic now available with advanced features
Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic now available with advanced features

Samsung has officially released the long-awaited Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic at its Galaxy Unpacked event 2025.

Both watches come with a plethora of intriguing features, including a great design and powerful latest features.

Both models now feature a “cushion” design that perfectly blends creativity and square aesthetics, a transition from the conventionally round design, particularly in the Classic line.

Galaxy Watch 8 series specs

The Galaxy Watch 8 is claimed to be 11% slimmer than its predecessor, featuring a restructured internal layout and integrated with a Dynamic Lug system for enhanced comfort.

Both the recently launched wearables support a sapphire crystal display with enhanced brightness and run on Wear OS 6 with Samsung’s One UI Watch 8.

Under the hood, the devices are powered by the latest Exynos W1000 processor, coupled with 2GB of RAM.

The Classic model features up to 64GB storage and is equipped with 435mAh (Watch 8) and 445mAh (Classic).

In addition, both devices are integrated with cutting-edge health-related features that offer precise GPS tracking, Running Coach improvements, and sleep tracking improvements, such as Vascular Load measurement, and more.

A major addition is the Gemini AI assistant, now built in by default across the Watch 8 series. The watches will be delivered with One UI Watch 8.

Availability and pricing

The Galaxy Watch 8 is available for $349 (40mm and 44mm, Graphite and Silver), while the Watch 8 Classic costs $499 (46mm, Black and White).

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is available in an appealing Titanium Blue colour at $649.

All three models are now accessible for pre-orders with special discounts.

Related
Read more : Sci-Tech

Bluesky brings improved notification customisation feature
Bluesky brings improved notification customisation feature
Bluesky has launched notifications for when someone likes a user’s repos or reposts content they’ve already shared

OnePlus Buds 4 and Smaller OnePlus Watch launched in US
OnePlus Buds 4 and Smaller OnePlus Watch launched in US
OnePlus Watch 3 offers up to 60 hours of battery life in Smart Mode and seven days in Power Saver Mode

iOS 26 beta 3 released with significant update

iOS 26 beta 3 released with significant update
Apple has dialed back with the latest “Liquid Glass” design in the third developer beta of iOS 26

Facebook’s new AI feature could expose your private photos, expert warns
Facebook’s new AI feature could expose your private photos, expert warns
Facebook has introduced a new feature where it asks users for permission to access the photos stored on their phones

WhatsApp to introduce threaded replies for more organized chats
WhatsApp to introduce threaded replies for more organized chats
This feature will help keep conversations structured by linking replies directly to the original message

TikTok plans new app version for US users as ban deadline looms
TikTok plans new app version for US users as ban deadline looms
TikTok could launch new app version for US users as the forced sell deadline approaches

ChatGPT use for news jumps 212% as millions ditch Google searches
ChatGPT use for news jumps 212% as millions ditch Google searches
Most people are using ChatGPT for news focus on current topics like the stock market, finance, sports and weather

WhatsApp to add 'draft message' filter for easier unsent chat search

WhatsApp to add 'draft message' filter for easier unsent chat search
This new feature will create a separate draft list inside the chats tab which will help users easily find and view all unsent chats