Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic now available with advanced features

Samsung has officially released the long-awaited Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic at its Galaxy Unpacked event 2025.
Both watches come with a plethora of intriguing features, including a great design and powerful latest features.
Both models now feature a “cushion” design that perfectly blends creativity and square aesthetics, a transition from the conventionally round design, particularly in the Classic line.
Galaxy Watch 8 series specs
The Galaxy Watch 8 is claimed to be 11% slimmer than its predecessor, featuring a restructured internal layout and integrated with a Dynamic Lug system for enhanced comfort.
Both the recently launched wearables support a sapphire crystal display with enhanced brightness and run on Wear OS 6 with Samsung’s One UI Watch 8.
Under the hood, the devices are powered by the latest Exynos W1000 processor, coupled with 2GB of RAM.
The Classic model features up to 64GB storage and is equipped with 435mAh (Watch 8) and 445mAh (Classic).
In addition, both devices are integrated with cutting-edge health-related features that offer precise GPS tracking, Running Coach improvements, and sleep tracking improvements, such as Vascular Load measurement, and more.
A major addition is the Gemini AI assistant, now built in by default across the Watch 8 series. The watches will be delivered with One UI Watch 8.
Availability and pricing
The Galaxy Watch 8 is available for $349 (40mm and 44mm, Graphite and Silver), while the Watch 8 Classic costs $499 (46mm, Black and White).
The Galaxy Watch Ultra is available in an appealing Titanium Blue colour at $649.
All three models are now accessible for pre-orders with special discounts.