Home / Sci-Tech

WhatsApp releases new Message Translation feature for iOS users

Meta-owned WhatsApp has currently released Message Translation feature only for select iOS users

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
WhatsApp releases new Message Translation feature for iOS users
WhatsApp releases new Message Translation feature for iOS users

WhatsApp rolled out its new Message Translation feature for select iOS users.

The recently launched feature lets users translate messages from 21 languages directly in the app, including Spanish, Mandarin, German, Japanese, Arabic, French, Hindi, and more.

The recently introduced feature uses Apple's translation APIs for secure and fast on-device translations, as reported by WABetaInfo.

Moreover, it can automatically identify the language of a message, with an option for users to manually choose the source language if required.

It is pertinent to mention that users must install individual language packs, allowing translations even offline.

Originally announced in September, this high-end feature works in individual chats, group messages, and channel updates.

The instant-messaging app already supports translations in six languages, including English, Hindi, and Arabic, and more on Android.

With this update, Android users can also allow automatic translations for entire chat threads.

Meta further underscored that all translations occur locally on the device, ensuring greater privacy.

Availability

WhatsApp has currently released Message Translation feature only for select iOS users, with plans for a broader rollout in the near future.

You Might Like:

Facebook Reels get smarter with latest algorithm update

Facebook Reels get smarter with latest algorithm update
According to the new algorithm, Facebook will now show 50% more Reels uploaded the same day a user is scrolling

Spotify incorporated into ChatGPT to power AI-driven music discovery

Spotify incorporated into ChatGPT to power AI-driven music discovery
All the ChatGPT's Free users or Premium plan subscribers can now easily browse their favourite music on Spotify

IBM and Anthropic join forces for AI business customers

IBM and Anthropic join forces for AI business customers
IBM sees this partnership as a way to broaden access to powerful AI for its clients

Harvest Moon 2025: Why moon appears bigger tonight?

Harvest Moon 2025: Why moon appears bigger tonight?
The full moon is set to illuminate the skies again tonight at 6:25 pm BST near Saturn

Elon Musk appoints Anthony Armstrong as xAI's new finance chief

Elon Musk appoints Anthony Armstrong as xAI's new finance chief
Former Morgan Stanley banker Anthony Armstrong to lead financial operations for xAI and social media platform X

AMD stocks surge after OpenAI multi-year deal, $100 billion revenue on horizon

AMD stocks surge after OpenAI multi-year deal, $100 billion revenue on horizon
Advanced Micro Devices will provide its AI chips to OpenAI in a brand new deal

WhatsApp rolls out calls hub and tab changes for iOS users

WhatsApp rolls out calls hub and tab changes for iOS users
Apart from this update, WhatsApp is currently developing the Liquid Glass update, a full redesign, offering a sleek look

Sora 2 lookalike apps flood the App Store globally

Sora 2 lookalike apps flood the App Store globally
OpenAI’s Sora 2 app made headlines shortly after launch and soared to No. 1 app on the US App Store

Mark Zuckerberg launches Metabot in bid to outdo Tesla's optimus

Mark Zuckerberg launches Metabot in bid to outdo Tesla's optimus
Humanoid robotics race is heating up between Meta’s software-first ecosystem and Tesla’s hardware-first empire

Harvest Moon 2025: When and how to watch upcoming major celestial event?

Harvest Moon 2025: When and how to watch upcoming major celestial event?
Harvest Moon usually occurs in September, this year, it will appear in October

Galaxy S26 Ultra leak reveals first look at built-in 'privacy display'

Galaxy S26 Ultra leak reveals first look at built-in 'privacy display'
Samsung has not officially confirmed the rumor. For now, the Privacy Display remains an exciting yet unverified innovation

OpenAI becomes world’s most valuable private company after hitting $500 billion

OpenAI becomes world’s most valuable private company after hitting $500 billion
OpenAI’s skyrocketing growth is redefining tech investment and consumer AI adoption