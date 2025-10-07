WhatsApp releases new Message Translation feature for iOS users

WhatsApp rolled out its new Message Translation feature for select iOS users.
The recently launched feature lets users translate messages from 21 languages directly in the app, including Spanish, Mandarin, German, Japanese, Arabic, French, Hindi, and more.
The recently introduced feature uses Apple's translation APIs for secure and fast on-device translations, as reported by WABetaInfo.
Moreover, it can automatically identify the language of a message, with an option for users to manually choose the source language if required.
It is pertinent to mention that users must install individual language packs, allowing translations even offline.
Originally announced in September, this high-end feature works in individual chats, group messages, and channel updates.
The instant-messaging app already supports translations in six languages, including English, Hindi, and Arabic, and more on Android.
With this update, Android users can also allow automatic translations for entire chat threads.
Meta further underscored that all translations occur locally on the device, ensuring greater privacy.
Availability
WhatsApp has currently released Message Translation feature only for select iOS users, with plans for a broader rollout in the near future.