Facebook Reels get smarter with latest algorithm update

Meta has recently released a new Facebook algorithm update for an enhanced video experience while enjoying reels with more personalized content and greater user control.
On Tuesday, October 7, 2025, the Meta-owned Facebook will tailor more Reels to individual preferences while providing features to filter out irrelevant content.
With this significant update, users can click on “Not Interested” on a Reel or report a comment to assist the algorithm refine future recommendations.
Furthermore, Meta has brought an update to the Save feature, simplifying it for users to organise favourite Reels and posts in one place.
Meta has now integrated more cutting-edge AI-powered technology. Vibes feed—a short-form video stream featuring only AI-generated content,accessible in the Meta AI app.
According to the new algorithm, the platform will now show 50% more Reels uploaded the same day a user is scrolling.
Moreover, Facebook Reels will gain AI-powered search suggestions, providing users recommended queries to find more of the content they enjoy, which is reminiscent of TikTok's topic prompts.
Friend bubbles will appear in Reels and the main feed, showing which content a user’s friends. Once you click a bubble opens a private chat with that friend, similar to the Instagram features.