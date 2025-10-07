Home / Sci-Tech

Facebook Reels get smarter with latest algorithm update

According to the new algorithm, Facebook will now show 50% more Reels uploaded the same day a user is scrolling

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Facebook Reels get smarter with latest algorithm update
Facebook Reels get smarter with latest algorithm update

Meta has recently released a new Facebook algorithm update for an enhanced video experience while enjoying reels with more personalized content and greater user control.

On Tuesday, October 7, 2025, the Meta-owned Facebook will tailor more Reels to individual preferences while providing features to filter out irrelevant content.

With this significant update, users can click on “Not Interested” on a Reel or report a comment to assist the algorithm refine future recommendations.

Furthermore, Meta has brought an update to the Save feature, simplifying it for users to organise favourite Reels and posts in one place.

Meta has now integrated more cutting-edge AI-powered technology. Vibes feed—a short-form video stream featuring only AI-generated content,accessible in the Meta AI app.

According to the new algorithm, the platform will now show 50% more Reels uploaded the same day a user is scrolling.

Moreover, Facebook Reels will gain AI-powered search suggestions, providing users recommended queries to find more of the content they enjoy, which is reminiscent of TikTok's topic prompts.

Friend bubbles will appear in Reels and the main feed, showing which content a user’s friends. Once you click a bubble opens a private chat with that friend, similar to the Instagram features.

You Might Like:

Spotify incorporated into ChatGPT to power AI-driven music discovery

Spotify incorporated into ChatGPT to power AI-driven music discovery
All the ChatGPT's Free users or Premium plan subscribers can now easily browse their favourite music on Spotify

WhatsApp releases new Message Translation feature for iOS users

WhatsApp releases new Message Translation feature for iOS users
Meta-owned WhatsApp has currently released Message Translation feature only for select iOS users

IBM and Anthropic join forces for AI business customers

IBM and Anthropic join forces for AI business customers
IBM sees this partnership as a way to broaden access to powerful AI for its clients

Harvest Moon 2025: Why moon appears bigger tonight?

Harvest Moon 2025: Why moon appears bigger tonight?
The full moon is set to illuminate the skies again tonight at 6:25 pm BST near Saturn

Elon Musk appoints Anthony Armstrong as xAI's new finance chief

Elon Musk appoints Anthony Armstrong as xAI's new finance chief
Former Morgan Stanley banker Anthony Armstrong to lead financial operations for xAI and social media platform X

AMD stocks surge after OpenAI multi-year deal, $100 billion revenue on horizon

AMD stocks surge after OpenAI multi-year deal, $100 billion revenue on horizon
Advanced Micro Devices will provide its AI chips to OpenAI in a brand new deal

WhatsApp rolls out calls hub and tab changes for iOS users

WhatsApp rolls out calls hub and tab changes for iOS users
Apart from this update, WhatsApp is currently developing the Liquid Glass update, a full redesign, offering a sleek look

Sora 2 lookalike apps flood the App Store globally

Sora 2 lookalike apps flood the App Store globally
OpenAI’s Sora 2 app made headlines shortly after launch and soared to No. 1 app on the US App Store

Mark Zuckerberg launches Metabot in bid to outdo Tesla's optimus

Mark Zuckerberg launches Metabot in bid to outdo Tesla's optimus
Humanoid robotics race is heating up between Meta’s software-first ecosystem and Tesla’s hardware-first empire

Harvest Moon 2025: When and how to watch upcoming major celestial event?

Harvest Moon 2025: When and how to watch upcoming major celestial event?
Harvest Moon usually occurs in September, this year, it will appear in October

Galaxy S26 Ultra leak reveals first look at built-in 'privacy display'

Galaxy S26 Ultra leak reveals first look at built-in 'privacy display'
Samsung has not officially confirmed the rumor. For now, the Privacy Display remains an exciting yet unverified innovation

OpenAI becomes world’s most valuable private company after hitting $500 billion

OpenAI becomes world’s most valuable private company after hitting $500 billion
OpenAI’s skyrocketing growth is redefining tech investment and consumer AI adoption