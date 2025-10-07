IBM and Anthropic join forces for AI business customers 

Anthropic has collaborated with IBM to incorporate its Claude AI models into IBM's software, kicking off with the company’s new integrated developer environment (IDE).
This tool is particularly designed for enterprise software engineers, and aims for optimizing tasks such as code modernization.
With this partnership, IBM plans to expand Claude’s presence across more products.
Moreover, the deal includes a guide for businesses to increase AI use, featuring Anthropic’s open-source Model Context Protocol (MCP) that associates AI models to external systems.
However, details regarding financial terms and conditions remain under wraps.
This significant move marks The San Francisco-based startup's continued push towards excellence into the enterprise market.
Anthropic released in 2024, claiming more than 300,000 business customers. The company further announced a major agreement with Deloitte to offer AI access to more than 470,000 employees worldwide, and it partners with Databricks to assist clients establish custom AI agents, offering an intuitive and seamless user experience.
IBM, well-recognised enterprise software and mainframes, offers a range of AI models, Granite, focused on coding languages like Cobol.
The company sees this partnership as a way to broaden access to powerful AI for its clients.
“IBM understands complex enterprise environments,” said Anthropic’s Chief Product Officer Mike Krieger. “This partnership brings together our AI with IBM’s deep enterprise experience.”
It is pertinent to mention that Anthropic is expanding all across, with 80% of Claude usage now coming from outside the US.