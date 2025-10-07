Home / Sci-Tech

IBM and Anthropic join forces for AI business customers

IBM sees this partnership as a way to broaden access to powerful AI for its clients

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
IBM and Anthropic join forces for AI business customers
IBM and Anthropic join forces for AI business customers 

Anthropic has collaborated with IBM to incorporate its Claude AI models into IBM's software, kicking off with the company’s new integrated developer environment (IDE).

This tool is particularly designed for enterprise software engineers, and aims for optimizing tasks such as code modernization.

With this partnership, IBM plans to expand Claude’s presence across more products.

Moreover, the deal includes a guide for businesses to increase AI use, featuring Anthropic’s open-source Model Context Protocol (MCP) that associates AI models to external systems.

However, details regarding financial terms and conditions remain under wraps.

This significant move marks The San Francisco-based startup's continued push towards excellence into the enterprise market.

Anthropic released in 2024, claiming more than 300,000 business customers. The company further announced a major agreement with Deloitte to offer AI access to more than 470,000 employees worldwide, and it partners with Databricks to assist clients establish custom AI agents, offering an intuitive and seamless user experience.

IBM, well-recognised enterprise software and mainframes, offers a range of AI models, Granite, focused on coding languages like Cobol.

The company sees this partnership as a way to broaden access to powerful AI for its clients.

“IBM understands complex enterprise environments,” said Anthropic’s Chief Product Officer Mike Krieger. “This partnership brings together our AI with IBM’s deep enterprise experience.”

It is pertinent to mention that Anthropic is expanding all across, with 80% of Claude usage now coming from outside the US.

You Might Like:

Harvest Moon 2025: Why moon appears bigger tonight?

Harvest Moon 2025: Why moon appears bigger tonight?
The full moon is set to illuminate the skies again tonight at 6:25 pm BST near Saturn

Elon Musk appoints Anthony Armstrong as xAI's new finance chief

Elon Musk appoints Anthony Armstrong as xAI's new finance chief
Former Morgan Stanley banker Anthony Armstrong to lead financial operations for xAI and social media platform X

AMD stocks surge after OpenAI multi-year deal, $100 billion revenue on horizon

AMD stocks surge after OpenAI multi-year deal, $100 billion revenue on horizon
Advanced Micro Devices will provide its AI chips to OpenAI in a brand new deal

WhatsApp rolls out calls hub and tab changes for iOS users

WhatsApp rolls out calls hub and tab changes for iOS users
Apart from this update, WhatsApp is currently developing the Liquid Glass update, a full redesign, offering a sleek look

Sora 2 lookalike apps flood the App Store globally

Sora 2 lookalike apps flood the App Store globally
OpenAI’s Sora 2 app made headlines shortly after launch and soared to No. 1 app on the US App Store

Mark Zuckerberg launches Metabot in bid to outdo Tesla's optimus

Mark Zuckerberg launches Metabot in bid to outdo Tesla's optimus
Humanoid robotics race is heating up between Meta’s software-first ecosystem and Tesla’s hardware-first empire

Harvest Moon 2025: When and how to watch upcoming major celestial event?

Harvest Moon 2025: When and how to watch upcoming major celestial event?
Harvest Moon usually occurs in September, this year, it will appear in October

Galaxy S26 Ultra leak reveals first look at built-in 'privacy display'

Galaxy S26 Ultra leak reveals first look at built-in 'privacy display'
Samsung has not officially confirmed the rumor. For now, the Privacy Display remains an exciting yet unverified innovation

OpenAI becomes world’s most valuable private company after hitting $500 billion

OpenAI becomes world’s most valuable private company after hitting $500 billion
OpenAI’s skyrocketing growth is redefining tech investment and consumer AI adoption

Google’s Gemini AI app to receive significant redesign update: Report

Google’s Gemini AI app to receive significant redesign update: Report
Google may be gearing up a redesign of its Gemini AI app for visually appealing interface

OpenAI’s Sora app hits 164,000 installs, securing No.1 spot on US App Store

OpenAI’s Sora app hits 164,000 installs, securing No.1 spot on US App Store
Sora's strong reception underscores growing consumer demand for AI-powered video tools

WhatsApp beta adds username reservation feature: Report

WhatsApp beta adds username reservation feature: Report
Meta-owned WhatsApp plans a gradual launch of the full username feature to diligently monitor performance